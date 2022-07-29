Kroshus & Krew performed Wednesday, July 27 at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. The shelter is now expected to be inaccessible amid Wahpeton Public Works' installation of utilities. From left, guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Hoaby, lead singer (and now 87-year-old) Tilford Kroshus, keyboardist Ed Moore and bassist Shari Bosch.
Kroshus & Krew performed Wednesday, July 27 at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. The shelter is now expected to be inaccessible amid Wahpeton Public Works' installation of utilities. From left, guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Hoaby, lead singer (and now 87-year-old) Tilford Kroshus, keyboardist Ed Moore and bassist Shari Bosch.
“Wow, that was something else,” Tilford Kroshus said Wednesday, July 27 in Wahpeton.
The band Kroshus & Krew, composed of Kroshus, bassist Shari Bosch, guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Hoaby and keyboardist Ed Moore, played the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter as part of the Music in the Park concert series. Prior to Kroshus & Krew’s concert, Wahpeton Public Works announced a project that will temporarily prevent access to the band shelter.
“Effective immediately, Second Street from Hughes Drive to the north work limits will be closed for installation of utilities,” Wahpeton Public Works announced Tuesday, July 26. “Travelers to the park, zoo or golf course should use the entrance off of First Street or Fourth Street.”
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. The 2022 Music in the Park season is expected to continue along with the utilities work:
• Wednesday, Aug. 3 — Memories, to be performed at 7:30 p.m. in the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park
• Wednesday, Aug. 10 — The Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton High School
• Wednesday, Aug. 24 — The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, 7:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter
• Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Season finale; Kroshus & Krew, 7:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter
“This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation stated about Music in the Park.
For several years, Kroshus & Krew have traditionally played Music in the Park’s season opening and season closing concerts in June and August, as well as a special show at the end of July. Wednesday’s audience helped Kroshus celebrate his 87th birthday.
“Can you make that sound like an accordion?” Kroshus asked Moore, before turning to the audience. “Mr. Ed Moore can do marvelous things.”
The evening began with a lively rendition of “(Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey,” followed by crowd pleasers including “Roll Out the Barrel,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Listen to the Music” and “Proud Mary.”
Her bandmates’ enthusiastic, repeated response to the news that “Proud Mary” would start out “nice and easy” and become “rough” got Bosch joking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.