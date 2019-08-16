Wahpeton High School hosted a world premiere Wednesday, Aug. 14.
“Now and Forever,” composed by trombonist Seth Hoglund, was performed by the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities.
The piece, whose title comes from a passage in North Dakota’s state motto, came at the midpoint of the Community Band’s annual indoor concert. It featured music including salutes to George Gershwin, Broadway musicals and The Beatles.
Conducted by director Kent Loken, the band frequently performs as part of the Music in the Park series at Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
The Community Band featured 40 musicians on more than 10 instruments. They include the flute, oboe, clarinet, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, French horn, trumpet. trombone, baritone, tuba and percussion instruments.
Musicians interested in joining, as well as residents who’d like to know more, are encouraged to visit the band’s Facebook page or contact loken@cord.edu.
Music in the Park is held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday between June-August. Upcoming performers include Loran Hudson and Three Cs on Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Kroshus & Krew on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
