Musical Art Club met Monday, Oct. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Thirteen members and a guest were present. The meeting was conducted by Melissa Frank, president. Members were asked to indicate the committees on which they would be willing to serve during the current year.
Program theme for 2021-2022 will be "A Century of Song." Selections chosen for the organization's 100th year concert were announced by Gloria Stargel, director. Serving as pianist is Mark Gronseth. Practice folders containing the concert music were distributed to everyone. Yearbooks will be distributed at a later date.
Reports were given by Paige Benda, recording secretary, and Videll Ahrens, treasurer. Invitations to prospective members club will be sent. As previously decided, only vaccinated women may become members. Social distancing will also be practiced at meetings & practices, and masks are optional. For more information about Musical Art Club, please call 218-643-6770 or 701-642-4523.
Next month's business meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. A practice will be held Monday, Oct. 18. Decisions made at the organizational meeting in September included no lunch at any gatherings and no caroling or Christmas party. Other decisions will be made as needed later in the year.
