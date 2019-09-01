N.C. congresswoman visits NDSCS

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., visited North Dakota State College of Science’s locations in Wahpeton and Fargo Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Foxx learned about the college’s successful practices in delivering career and technical education, NDSCS said.
“It was a pleasure to visit NDSCS and see the excellent education programs being offered there,” Foxx said. “NDSCS has a proud history of providing programs that help students earn skills to fill in-demand careers and to lead successful lives.”
Since 2005, Foxx has represented North Carolina’s fifth district in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a ranking member and previous chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
“The college has kept up to date with the needs of businesses and industries in North Dakota, Minnesota and other states over the years. I was very impressed with the facilities and the commitment of everyone associated with NDSCS to meet skilled worker needs,” Foxx said.
Foxx’s time in Wahpeton included seeing NDSCS’ precision machining technology lab. She met with Steve Johnson, chair of the manufacturing department.
“While visiting NDSCS, she heard from college faculty and staff and toured the college’s state of the art labs,” the college stated.
NDSCS representatives highlighted the college’s work in innovative areas including building industry partnerships and supporting student sponsorships.
“Achieving and maintaining the highest standards in American education is key to our national competitiveness and to the success of individual Americans,” Foxx stated on her website. “The United States is home to educational opportunities which have no equal throughout.”
Foxx is also a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Her colleagues on the committee include U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
The congresswoman is a strong advocate for career and technical education, NDSCS said. She identified the college as a premiere provider of career-focused academic programming.
“We are honored Congresswoman Foxx chose to visit NDSCS,” said Dr. John Richman, the college’s president. “This is another example of our college being recognized as a national leader in providing career and technical education. We were happy to share information about the exciting work of our faculty and staff to grow these programs.”
