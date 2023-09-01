Nathan Griffin newest Quilt of Valor honoree

Nathan Griffin, center right, is flanked by Ginny Buck, center left, and Sue Hendrickson, far right, as Kristie Buck, far left, reads his biography. Griffin, a U.S. Army veteran still serving in the Army National Guard, received his Quilt of Valor Friday, Sept. 1.
Speechless and thankful, Nathan Griffin asked to have his photo taken not only at Richland County, N.D.’s, memorials honoring its late soldiers, but at the statue honoring continued military service throughout the Southern Red River Valley’s history.
Nathan Griffin is a U.S. Army veteran who is still serving his country with the Army National Guard in Fargo. He is also the newest recipient of a Quilt of Valor from the Red River Quilters.
Griffin was awarded his Quilt of Valor during a Friday, Sept. 1, ceremony at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. It was attended by family and friends including Todd Christie, a recent Quilt of Valor recipient who nominated Griffin for the honor.
“Nathan enlisted in 2006,” said Kristie Berg, who co-hosted Friday’s event. “He took his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood and went to advanced individual training (AIT) for 10 more weeks. He is a member of the 191st in Fargo, where he holds the rank of Sergeant E5 as a member of the military police.”
Berg was joined by friends Ginny Buck and Sue Hendrickson to present Griffin with his Quilt of Valor. Highlights of Griffin’s extensive overseas and domestic career were shared.
“Nathan served in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, from 2008-2009. He went to Haiti in 2010, and Africa in 2021. He was on deployment in the states while the main body was stationed in other states,” Berg said.
Closer to home, Griffin was deployed to assist “in the pipeline unrest (DAPL) in western North Dakota,” his biography states. He also assisted during five major floods.
“When Fargo experienced civil unrest on Broadway a few years back, Nathan was there protecting our state,” Berg said. “Nathan was on mission call for our 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.”
One of Griffin’s most memorable events took place at a traffic control checkpoint in Iraq. He was searching a vehicle and opened the trunk.
“There, he found three live sheep hogtied and stacked on top of each other,” Berg said.
Griffin has received the Combat Action Badge, Army Achievement Medal, Master Driver Badge and the Stetson With Golden Spurs, according to his biography. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
“Nathan is married to Alicia and they have three children,” Berg said. “He is the owner of Dakota Guns, located in Wahpeton and Dwight. Thank you, Nathan, for your service to our country.”
History is also an integral component of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
“This quilt says thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation,” Daily News previously reported. “In 2003, Catherine Roberts, Quilts of Valor Foundation founder, created a concept that formed our mission statement: to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”