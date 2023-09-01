Nathan Griffin newest Quilt of Valor honoree

Nathan Griffin, center right, is flanked by Ginny Buck, center left, and Sue Hendrickson, far right, as Kristie Buck, far left, reads his biography. Griffin, a U.S. Army veteran still serving in the Army National Guard, received his Quilt of Valor Friday, Sept. 1.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Nathan Griffin is a U.S. Army veteran who is still serving his country with the Army National Guard in Fargo. He is also the newest recipient of a Quilt of Valor from the Red River Quilters.

Griffin was awarded his Quilt of Valor during a Friday, Sept. 1, ceremony at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. It was attended by family and friends including Todd Christie, a recent Quilt of Valor recipient who nominated Griffin for the honor.

Speechless and thankful, Nathan Griffin asked to have his photo taken not only at Richland County, N.D.’s, memorials honoring its late soldiers, but at the statue honoring continued military service throughout the Southern Red River Valley’s history.
Nathan Griffin receives congratulations from Ginny Buck, left, and Sue Hendrickson, right. Friends and family also attended the father of three's ceremony.


