National candidates Christiansen, Mund speak in Wahpeton

Dr. Katrina Christiansen. PhD, and attorney Cara Mund, previously Miss America, both spoke Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Wahpeton. National candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, the two were guests of a candidate forum.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

History was on the minds of Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD, University of Jamestown, North Dakota, and attorney Cara Mund, previously Miss America, when both spoke Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Wahpeton.

Christiansen and Mund were the opening participants in a candidate forum presented by the Wahpeton affiliate of the American Association of University Women. They were two of 13 national, North Dakota District 25 and Richland County, North Dakota, candidates in the 2022 general election who officially spoke at the event.



