National candidates Christiansen, Mund speak in Wahpeton

Dr. Katrina Christiansen. PhD, and attorney Cara Mund, previously Miss America, both spoke Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Wahpeton. National candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, the two were guests of a candidate forum.
History was on the minds of Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD, University of Jamestown, North Dakota, and attorney Cara Mund, previously Miss America, when both spoke Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Wahpeton.
Christiansen and Mund were the opening participants in a candidate forum presented by the Wahpeton affiliate of the American Association of University Women. They were two of 13 national, North Dakota District 25 and Richland County, North Dakota, candidates in the 2022 general election who officially spoke at the event.
“My number one priority is fully funding education, and what I mean by that is making sure that all of the schools in North Dakota have the resources that they need to prevent learning loss,” Christiansen said. “This last year that my son was in kindergarten, I was made aware of just how severe the needs are in our schools for social, emotional and behavioral assistance.”
Christiansen, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League, seeks a six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Her opponents are incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seeking a third term in office, and outgoing North Dakota state Rep. Rick Becker, an “Independent Republican,” according to his campaign statement. Becker previously ran against Hoeven to be the Republicans’ official U.S. Senate candidate.
Daily News has reached out to Hoeven’s office for information on his platform. Information from Becker’s campaign statement will be included in an upcoming article. The statement was read at the Oct. 18 candidate forum and can be heard by watching “Wahpeton, North Dakota Live Stream” on YouTube.
“Students who are coming from crisis, whether it’s due to the pandemic or life at home, (should) have the ability to be okay in the classroom and learn,” Christiansen said. “It’s so important to have those staff members in our schools so that teachers aren’t overwhelmed. We have 438 open teaching positions in the state of North Dakota and it’s important, for our future, for our kids’ future, that we solve that problem.”
Mund, North Dakota’s general election ballot states, is an independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. She faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. Both Mund and Armstrong seek a two-year term in office. Armstrong, like Hoeven, is running for a third term in office.
“(I’m for) upholding democracy,” Mund said. “(It’s) having someone who’s going to be in office that represents us and isn’t just doing what the party expects. We have one representative in the state of North Dakota. He’s given the opportunity to sit on the January 6 committee and chooses not to do it. He takes our voice out of the negotiation table. He takes us out of the picture.”
An interview with Armstrong is pending.
“Making sure we have someone who isn’t going to just go with whatever leader (has) an R or a D after their name (is important),” Mund said. “We (should) go with someone who truly does have integrity and represents North Dakotans and not a party, a special interest, a PAC, anything like that.”
North Dakota’s U.S. Congressional delegation is completed by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. In 2018, Cramer was elected to his first term in the U.S. Senate. He previously held the House seat currently served by Armstrong. Cramer’s Senate seat was previously held by the only two women to date to represent North Dakota in the U.S. Congress.
Jocelyn Burdick, Dem-NPL-N.D., was appointed to the Senate following the death of her husband, U.S. Sen. Quentin Burdick, Dem-NPL-N.D. Mrs. Burdick served for less than three months in 1992. Heidi Heitkamp, Dem-NPL-N.D., was elected in 2012 to the seat previously held by the Burdicks and Sen. Kent Conrad, Dem-NPL-N.D. Heitkamp served one six-year term in office before being defeated by Cramer. To date, North Dakota has never had a female serve in the House of Representatives.
“It’s really important that we make sure that every election from here on out is free and fair and (that) no one has the ability to overthrow our government,” Christiansen said while endorsing the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
“Upholding equality and women’s rights (is key), especially now, when the government has stated that they can be in positions like your bedroom, they can be in your doctors appointments,” Mund said as the lead-in for her endorsement of codifying the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, recently repealed by the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court. “(It’s) making sure that women aren’t treated like second class citizens and that we aren’t criminalizing doctors.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.