National Guard activated in Twin Cities as Chauvin goes free

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter for the murder of George Floyd, was released from prison after posting a $1 million bail on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
The same day, Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist law enforcement in public safety efforts in the greater Twin Cities area following a request from the City of Minneapolis.
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace," Walz said.
Minnesota State Patrol has mobilized 100 state troopers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has mobilized 75 conservation officers to aid local law enforcement, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Chauvin has been in custody at Oak Park Heights since May 2020. He was able to secure money for bond using Allegheny Casualty Company, an insurance company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.