National Mentoring Month party held in Breckenridge

Skaters and sledders took to the ice and hill outside the Family Community Center in Breckenridge, Minn. They were guests of Richland-Wilkin Kinship's annual party to support National Mentoring Month. Kinship is spending 2023 promoting amplifying positive aspects in youths lives including their senses of purpose and self-esteem.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Skaters took to the ice, sledders took to the hill, pool players took to their cues and just about everyone took a generous serving of nachos.

Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s annual party to support National Mentoring Month was held Thursday, Jan. 19. Youth of all ages and their mentors visited the Family Community Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Dave Sayler, center, watched as Christian Morgan, right, prepared to take another shot in a pool game opposite Sayler's mentee, Isaac Clark. The young men showed off their skills with the cues, not to mention their good sportsmanship.
Rylan Silvernail skated with speed and agility Thursday night. National Mentoring Month is a time to remember and bolster concepts like opportunities and joy.


