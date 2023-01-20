National Mentoring Month party held in Breckenridge

Skaters took to the ice, sledders took to the hill, pool players took to their cues and just about everyone took a generous serving of nachos.
Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s annual party to support National Mentoring Month was held Thursday, Jan. 19. Youth of all ages and their mentors visited the Family Community Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“A lot of times, a mentor can see in children the things that are there, the beautiful things that should be affirmed and amplified for youth to better understand and appreciate themselves,” Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said.
“We want to amplify their purpose, letting them know they do fit in,” Assistant Director Marie Miller said. “We want them to feel confident, with self-esteem and knowing their value. It all comes back to amplifying joy.”
“Kinship Amplifies” is this year’s all-encompassing theme. Inspired by the social movement created by Mentor.org, Kinship Amplifies turns up the volume and creates resonance for concepts like understanding, purpose, exploration and joy.
“It definitely sends the message that we want to amplify the positives in these kids’ lives. We want them to have solid, supported connections with their mentors. We want these kids to feel part of Wahpeton-Breckenridge,” Christensen said.
“We’re amplifying understanding. We’re helping them understand who they are and why they’re loved,” Miller said.
Although Miller has been Kinship’s assistant director only just over a month, she actually has extensive prior experience with the organization. Miller previously served as a foster care case manager with Richland County Social Services. The beginning of her time as a manager included representing social services on the Kinship board.
“I was with foster care for 10 years, then spent three years at home, raising my kids,” Miller said. “I had a drawing to get back into serving our community, working with kids again. I just felt this push. My husband was actually the one who saw the job posting. He said, ‘You know, Marie, you’d be really good for that.’ I thought about it, prayed about it and here I am.”
Christensen said Miller continues a tradition of compassionate service from assistant directors like Jeff Bass, Kristi Maas and Alyssa Urlacher.
“I feel like the kind of people that Kinship draws just have a caring heart. They just care about people. Marie brings a lot of skill to the job. She has tech experience, she has energy. I feel so blessed and that she has what’s needed to bring Kinship forward. You have to wear a lot of hats, from bookkeeping to social media,” Christensen said.
“And I get the perks of working with kids,” Miller said.
“It’s kind of like mentoring,” Christensen said. “You do it for what you can give and you stay for what you can receive. There are many perks we receive.”
“Like so much joy,” Miller said.
Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make positive choices, Kinship stated. Those choices include attending and engaging in school and reducing or avoiding negative behaviors.
“In addition, these young people are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college, 81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities, 78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities and more than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team,” Kinship stated.
Research also shows, Kinship stated, that 1 in 3 American youth will grow up without a mentor. Because of this, the need for National Mentoring Month.
“With the support of the mentoring community, we are encouraging the public to go beyond just digital engagement and become involved in real life,” Kinship stated. “Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through life choices.”
To become a mentor, or learn more about mentors’ role in a community, visit rwkinship.org.