Hundreds of community members and local law enforcement filled OxCart Trail Park Tuesday, Aug. 2, in recognition of National Night Out. The sweltering heat didn’t manage to put a damper on the night’s activities, as youth grappled the towering rock wall and waited for their turn to ride in a fire truck. The sweat dripping down their family’s foreheads wasn’t even a thought in their mind.

National Night Out 22
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard is the mastermind behind the night's activities. He has worked tirelessly the past few weeks to plan National Night Out, coordinating with his own officers, Wahpeton police, Wilkin and Richland deputies, Breckenridge firemen and many others, to make the night a success. 

The event, which ran from 5-7 p.m., saw officers from Breckenridge and Wahpeton, deputies from Wilkin and Richland counties, firemen from Breckenridge and many other agencies and groups, providing a night of fun and visibility to the community they serve. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, who was in charge of planning, said it was so impactful to see all the different law enforcement agencies together in one place.

National Night Out 22
Breckenridge Police Officer Alec Gjerdevig smiles as he gives tractor rides to children around the OxCart Trail Park field. The barrel train kids rode in was built and donated by Mandy and TJ Steinberger, Wahpeton. 
National Night Out 22
Children were grinning from ear to ear as they finished their ride in a firetruck. Ross Pietruszewski and Ryan Peterson were the two firemen in charge of giving the kids these rides. 


