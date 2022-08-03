The line for firetruck rides spanned from the Breckenridge Fire Department's tent all the way to the rock wall. These rides have become a tradition at National Night Out for the community's youth. 'It was warm, but all the kids enjoyed riding in the firetruck,' Breckenridge Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl said.
Breckenridge Police Officer Alec Gjerdevig smiles as he gives tractor rides to children around the OxCart Trail Park field. The barrel train kids rode in was built and donated by Mandy and TJ Steinberger, Wahpeton.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard is the mastermind behind the night's activities. He has worked tirelessly the past few weeks to plan National Night Out, coordinating with his own officers, Wahpeton police, Wilkin and Richland deputies, Breckenridge firemen and many others, to make the night a success.
Hundreds of community members and local law enforcement filled OxCart Trail Park Tuesday, Aug. 2, in recognition of National Night Out. The sweltering heat didn’t manage to put a damper on the night’s activities, as youth grappled the towering rock wall and waited for their turn to ride in a fire truck. The sweat dripping down their family’s foreheads wasn’t even a thought in their mind.
The event, which ran from 5-7 p.m., saw officers from Breckenridge and Wahpeton, deputies from Wilkin and Richland counties, firemen from Breckenridge and many other agencies and groups, providing a night of fun and visibility to the community they serve. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard, who was in charge of planning, said it was so impactful to see all the different law enforcement agencies together in one place.
“This is what we all do, so being together in one place was really a standout moment for me,” Karlgaard said. “Building that rapport and connections with these agencies and the community makes me very happy.”
This year was the first time that all these agencies were in attendance together. The amount of volunteers nearly quadrupled from years past, which made the night much smoother, according to Karlgaard.
The field at the park was full of fun games like Plinko, velcro axe throwing and a large bounce house with shoes strewn about in front. Children flocked to the area to test their luck and accuracy, with deputies and officers in charge of moderating.
Wilkin County Chief Deputy Darlene Reddy was stationed at the axe throwing arena with Wahpeton Police Officer Jon Kaatz. The pair smiled as they offered participants the choice between blue or yellow, (I chose yellow and missed every throw.)
“The night went really well, there was a lot of participation by the locals,” Reddy said.
If someone wasn’t feeling the field games, they could walk over to Breckenridge Police Officer Alec Gjerdevig who was happy to give them a ride around the field in a barrel cart. Karlgaard said Gjerdevig was so happy to drive on a bigger tractor and have that experience with the children.
Around 6:30, Karlgaard asked the crowd for their attention so he could deliver three certificates of appreciation to retiring pillars in local law enforcement. First, he thanked retiring Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky.
“Sheriff Leshovsky is retiring as the Sheriff at the end of this term and he will be missed,” Karlgaard said. “I want to take this opportunity to thank Sheriff Leshovsky for his more than 40 years of service in law enforcement.”
Next up was retiring Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, who will be replaced by Matthew Anderson in December.
“Chief Thorsteinson takes with him a vast institutional knowledge and a style of leadership, compassion, and understanding for serving one’s community that will be hard to match,” Karlgaard said. “If you see him on his Harley, be sure to offer him a friendly wave and thank you for 44 dedicated years of selfless service to the City of Wahpeton.”
Finally, he thanked retiring Breckenridge Police Officer Scott Johnson, the mastermind behind the bike patrol and the grill at National Night Out since 2010.
“This will unfortunately be his last National Night Out as a Breckenridge Police Officer, so please give him a big thank you. Officer Johnson has done a tremendous job and he will be greatly missed,” Karlgaard said.
After uproarious applause for the three men, festivities of the night continued.
Children and their families fled to the Breckenridge Fire Department’s booth to get their ride in the truck. Firemen Ross Pietruszewski and Ryan Peterson were responsible for sparking this joy in the lives of the youth.
“There was this one dad and his two-or-three-year-old son who rode up front with me, and the dad told me his kid wanted to be a firefighter when he grew up,” Pietruszewski said. “He was smiling the entire time. Overall, lots of smiles.”
Now that the event is over and everything went smoothly, Karlgaard can take a deep breath and begin planning for next year.
“I always make notes of the things that went well and that we can improve on,” he said.
Around 6 p.m. Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson introduced Minnesota’s District 12A Representative Jeff Backer. He spoke for a bit on the importance of the police before introducing District 9A Senate hopeful Jordan Rasmusson to the crowd.
“We respect and honor the risk that they take for our community,” Rasmusson said. “Keep supporting our law enforcement as a community and thank you to the chief and mayor for holding this event.”
With another year of National Night Out in the books, Wahpeton Daily News would like to thank all our local law enforcement agencies and first responders for what they do for our community.
