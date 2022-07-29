Purchase Access

In a nationwide effort to strengthen the relationship between police and first responders and the communities they serve, the first Tuesday in August has been designated National Night Out. Nearly 200 cities in Minnesota participate yearly and for the past 13 years (minus one year for COVID-19-related cancellation) the event has been a staple for Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Folks can expect to see OxCart Trail Park filled with free refreshments, games, first responders’ vehicles and many other exciting activities from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The 12th annual event is put on by the Breckenridge Police Department.



