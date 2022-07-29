In a nationwide effort to strengthen the relationship between police and first responders and the communities they serve, the first Tuesday in August has been designated National Night Out. Nearly 200 cities in Minnesota participate yearly and for the past 13 years (minus one year for COVID-19-related cancellation) the event has been a staple for Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Folks can expect to see OxCart Trail Park filled with free refreshments, games, first responders’ vehicles and many other exciting activities from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The 12th annual event is put on by the Breckenridge Police Department.
This year things may look a bit different, according to Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard. Agencies in Wilkin and Richland counties have been invited including, Wahpeton police and fire departments, the Richland Sheriff’s Office and Wilkin Sheriff’s Office and as always, Breckenridge Fire Dept. will be in attendance.
“This is the first time we’ve invited the people from across the river,” Karlgaard said. “We all serve these communities and this is the best way to serve them.”
Beginning in 1984, National Night Out rolled out the blue carpet at the inaugural event in 400 communities across 23 states, according to the National Association of Town Watch. Today, the event has increased its presence forty-fold throughout communities in every state.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” NATW stated on its website. “Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.”
Karlgaard hopes everything goes smoothly, mother nature included, on the night of the event.
Daily News will be in attendance, so look forward to a story and photos from the night of fun.
