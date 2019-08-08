The offer of a free picnic, activities and games for children, music and fire truck rides is hard to pass up. The annual National Night Out event in Breckenridge, Minnesota, featured those enticements and more Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Oxcart Trail Park.
The city’s police and fire departments, along with city employees, prepared and served a meal complete with root beer floats to community members during the national event. It’s designed to connect law enforcement with the citizens they serve and protect.
Breckenridge has hosted the event since 2010. National Night Out always attracts anywhere from 800 to 1,000 people to the park, which features a large playground and sits adjacent to Valley Christian Church.
Informational booths for area organizations were set up on the church’s parking lot, which included an ambulance, fire truck, Wilkin County Sheriff’s vehicles and the ever-popular rock climbing wall, provided by Breckenridge Police Department.
Children scrambled across playground equipment, danced to music provided by Double A DJ, and lined up at the inflatable bounce house and obstacle course.
People of all ages filled dozens of picnic tables set up in the shade to get some relief from the warm afternoon sun.
Prizes were given away through drawings and included inflatable pools and a number of youth bicycles, among other items.
New this year was an activity designed to help citizens get to know their police officers. Each police officer’s name was written on a white ribbon, and people could take a ribbon and try to match it up with an officer. Those who got it correct won a gift card.
The sheriff’s office K-9 team, made up of Deputy Joseph Mattson and his canine partner Leon, a Belgian Malinois, were on hand greeting children and their parents. Mayor Russ Wilson visited with families and Rep. Jeff Backer made a brief appearance early on.
Chief Kris Karlgaard thanked the community for coming out and for all the help of city employees in making the evening a success.
