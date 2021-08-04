National Night Out draws huge crowds

Breckenridge Police Department hosted its 10th annual National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 3, drawing hundreds of people of all ages to OxCart Trail Park, Breckenridge.
The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office held a separate National Night Out event for the first time at American Legion Park in Rothsay, Minnesota, joined by Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons.
“Anytime you can build relationships, it’s a good thing,” Fitzgibbons said. “That’s what’s nice about upstate Minnesota, there’s connections in the communities that we build. We’re still the good guys up here, and that’s important. We work hard to maintain that.”
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard spent the evening serving up brats and hot dogs and visiting with the crowd. Having been canceled last year due to the pandemic, Karlgaard said Tuesday’s event was a success and extended his sincere thanks to all of the volunteers and donors.
“It was really fun to see the community come together again and be able to have an event of that size,” Karlgaard said.
The Breckenridge event featured a rock wall, ball toss, tractor ride, cookout, bouncing attractions, and a prize drawing. Different city and county entities set up booths along the grass and the Valley Christian Church parking lot.
The city of Breckenridge served root beer floats to event goers. Next door, the Breckenridge Public Library hosted a “book walk,” like a cake walk but the end result was a free book, branch Manager Erin Gunderson said. Dave Hieserich and Wahpeton Daily News Classified Representative Erica Geisen of Valley Christian Church played guitar and sang worship songs at their booth.
The Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department took youth for rides in their fire trucks and helped children spray out “fires” in a wooden display house. Ambulance Service, Inc. let boys and girls lay on a gurney and be lifted into an ambulance. Breckenridge Police Department allowed children to climb in the backs of squad cars, and peer through the window bars.
Meanwhile, Wilkin County Public Health, Wilkin County Family Services, Wilkin County DFL, the Breckenridge Family Community Center and the Breckenridge Active Living Committee set up tables where they gave away information and swag.
“I think last night went very well. It was a great evening, a beautiful evening. Tons of people came out to enjoy the event, and there were lots of smiling faces, happy kids. It was just a great community event,” Karlgaard said.
At the Rothsay event, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Darlene Reddy served frozen fruit pops to youth, while Safety Pup kneeled for high-fives. Rothsay Fire & Rescue barbecued, while children let out some energy on an inflatable slide and bouncy house, or hopped on a hayride. Event goers could check out a line of fire trucks, ranging from antique to modern.
Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler said the event was important for introducing law enforcement to the community.
In order to continue holding Breckenridge’s National Night Out event, the police department relies on funds from the city and community in addition to their own contributions. The night would not be possible without generous donors, Karlgaard said.
The Breckenridge Police Department is still accepting donations for this year’s event and future events. Those interested in making a donation can do so at Breckenridge City Hall or the Police Department, and label it “National Night Out.”
“This is something we absolutely need to continue and want to continue,” Karlgaard said.
