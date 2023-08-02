National Night Out in Breckenridge celebrates community partnership

Minnesota Representative Jeff Backer delivered opening comments during National Night Out at Oxcart Trail Park in Breckenridge, MN. He is joined by chief of police Kris Karlgaard on the left and Mayor Russ Wilson in the middle.
Booths were set up beneath trees in the shade. In the forefront is a booth sponsored by Chi St. Francis hospital, where bubble wands were handed out to everyone. Next in line, the Richland County Health Department handed out freezies and coloring activities.
National Night Out took place at Oxcart Trail Park in Breckenridge, MN, on Tuesday. It was a warm evening with a cool breeze and partial overcast conditions. Many people turned out for the event.
Instead of police entering houses or removing children from their homes or making arrests, the event was an opportunity to develop a partnership between public safety members and the surrounding communities.
Minnesota Representative Jeff Backer offered opening comments of gratitude as the crowds gathered.
"We usually have between 800 and 1,000 in attendance," said Police Chief Kris Karlgaard.
The event had activities for all in attendance. Activities involved hockey and baseball pitching, and an inflatable castle and slide were set in the open grassy areas. Kids ran back and forth between each setup.
In one corner of the park, Chahinkapa Zoo director Kathy Diekman and curator Tom Schmaltz brought animals from the zoo to show onlookers. Kids had a blast following JoJo the armadillo around the grass and petting Casper the Texas rat snake.
"This is our opportunity to mingle with the public in a positive way," Karlgaard said. Instead of enforcing laws, Karlgaard's hope was for officers to develop relationships and interact in a positive way with members of the community.
Live music played throughout the evening while youth bounced on and off the dance floor held at the outdoor basketball court. People lined up to register for raffle prizes and free food.
"The event gives a chance for officers to interact with the community and them with us, it's the most amazing experience," Karlgaard said.
Booths around the park offered cool treats. Root beer floats were free, as were freezies that were offered by the Richland County Health Department. Kids had a blast creating giant bubbles that blew in the wind.
Community members had opportunities to meet and greet with law enforcement officers set up at different areas in the park. At one corner, a booth was set up so people could see police vehicles and tactical gear.
People lined up to receive rides around the block in fire trucks.
Between parking lots stood a rock wall for youth to climb. Breckenridge Police were helping youth with their safe ascent and descent.
"We have really generous donors, we were fully funded by donors," Karlgaard said. Businesses and individuals alike donated funds to make the event possible. The raffle alone included $1,500 worth of prizes.
"We would like to thank them, our donors," Karlgaard said.