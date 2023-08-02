National Night Out in Breckenridge celebrates community partnership
Minnesota Representative Jeff Backer delivered opening comments during National Night Out at Oxcart Trail Park in Breckenridge, MN. He is joined by chief of police Kris Karlgaard on the left and Mayor Russ Wilson in the middle. 

National Night Out took place at Oxcart Trail Park in Breckenridge, MN, on Tuesday. It was a warm evening with a cool breeze and partial overcast conditions. Many people turned out for the event.

Instead of police entering houses or removing children from their homes or making arrests, the event was an opportunity to develop a partnership between public safety members and the surrounding communities. 

Bouncy castle and slide were home to much fun from youth throughout the evening. 
Booths were set up beneath trees in the shade. In the forefront is a booth sponsored by Chi St. Francis hospital, where bubble wands were handed out to everyone. Next in line, the Richland County Health Department handed out freezies and coloring activities. 
Creating bubbles with their bubble wands was, from left, Beckett Gumeringer, Tucker Snyder and mom Brittany Gumeringer. The two boys were creating bubbles as big as themselves. 
Chahinkapa Zoo Kathy Diekman taught onlookers about the three bands on the three-banded armadillo named JoJo. 
Chahinkapa Zoo curator Tom Schmaltz stood next to Casper, the Texas rat snake. The snake was not albino, he showed people the blue eyes and freckles on Casper's body. 
From left, officers from the Richland Sheriff's Office County Deputy Aaron Grenz, Steve Gjerdevig, Sheriff Gary Ruhl, Brian Duray and Dean Christopherson as they cooled off in the shade. 
At the rock climbing wall, Breckenridge Police Ethan Mahrer helped youth up and down and ensured a safe experience. In blue at the top of the wall, youth Clark Slettdaho made it to the top. 
Members of the city and Breckenridge Police alongside Mayor Russ Wilson served food to all in attendance. 
People lined up to take rides in fire trucks from Breckenridge Fire Department. 
From left, Headwaters Queen Addie Christensen and Princess Abby Bruchert with smiles of sunshine. 
From left, Breckenridge Police Detective Sergeant Jackson Kriel and Mayor Russ Wilson enjoying the festivities. 


