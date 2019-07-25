National Night Out is Aug. 6

Every year since 2010, the Breckenridge Police Department has hosted National Night Out at Ox Cart Trail Park. About 1,000 citizens join in on the annual event, enjoying games and free food. This year’s National Night Out is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone out again,” Detective Sgt. Natalie Butenhoff said. “We’re hoping for good weather and it’s usually hot. We want nice, sunny weather with a slight breeze.”
Food that will be offered includes, hotdogs, brats, chips, lemonade, cookies and the always-popular rootbeer floats. A police officer and a volunteer fireman will be running the grill.
Music will be blasting, Chahinkapa Zoo is bringing animals and there will be inflatables for the children to play on.
“We’ve got lots of games. We do have a new amusement from Games to Go and that’s the 40-foot obstacle course,” Butenhoff said. “We’ll also have another bounce amusement for the younger kids.”
Even with all the fun activities for children, the event is a blast no matter what age an attendee is. There are prize drawings throughout the party.
“We get all ages from babies to the elderly and we enjoy them all,” Butenhoff said.
Butenhoff, who is organizing the event one last time before her retirement after 35 years with the department, commended the sponsors and volunteers for making the event a success.
“We have a bunch of sponsors. The local sponsors are awesome and they work with us every year. We really appreciate it or we couldn’t do it,” Butenhoff said. “The volunteers really make the whole process a lot easier so we appreciate them, too.”
