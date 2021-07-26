National Night Out to be held next Tuesday

Breckenridge Police Department will be hosting the 10th annual National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at OxCart Trail Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The event will carry over into the Valley Christian Church parking lot, Breckenridge.
With a little something for all ages, the night will feature refreshments, games, fire truck rides, prizes, rock wall climbing, bounce amusements, music, booths, displays and more. National Night Out typically draws crowds of up to 1,000 people, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said.
The event is a way to connect the public with law enforcement in a positive setting. Last year, the Breckenridge Police Department was unable to hold the event due to COVID-19, so Karlgaard is looking forward to returning to some normalcy.
“This night is meant for building the relationships between police and communities,” Karlgaard said.
National Night Out is a nationwide event, taking place across the country on the first Tuesday of August each year. Breckenridge Police Department initiated the first National Night Out in town in 2010. The event is funded by the city, police department and generous donors, Karlgaard said.
“It’s a great way for residents to interact with officers on a more personal level instead of in an official capacity, and it’s also a great way for officers to interact with the public in a positive way, and on a completely different level,” Karlgaard said.
The night doesn’t just break down barriers, it also offers a wealth of information about what’s available in Breckenridge. Community groups, nonprofits and county departments will have booths set up at the event to educate the public about their organization’s purpose, upcoming events and opportunities for involvement.
Someplace Safe, the We Care Coalition, the Active Living Committee, the Breckenridge Public Library and Wilkin County Family Services will have information at hand, and the Ambulance Service Inc. and Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department will have displays and activities.
At prior National Night Out events, the fire department manned a small model house that youth could spray with a fire hose to put out a faux fire.
“With everything going on in society today in general, across the country and across the state, I’m looking forward to this event to be able to interact with the public, let the public interact with law enforcement and first responders, the fire department, all these different agencies, in a positive way,” Karlgaard said. “It’s always been a fun, positive event, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
