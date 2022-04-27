National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

Drug overdoses in America are a clear and present public health, public safety and national security threat, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, observed Saturday, April 30, is a 22-year-old tradition that the DEA designed to reflect its commitment to Americans’ safety and health.
“We encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” DEA stated. “We are committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths.”
Communities can do their part by turning in unneeded medications, DEA reiterated. Miranda Andel, RN, BSN is a health services professional with the Richland County Health Department.
“Dispose your medications properly,” Andel said. “Do a ‘spring cleaning’ of disposable items.”
Prescription drugs can be disposed of year-round at the following participating pharmacies:
• Corner Drug, 522 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton
• Wahpeton Drug, 508 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton
• Thrifty White, 387 11th St., Wahpeton
• Julie’s Pharmacy and Home Decor, 47 Wiley Ave. S., Lidgerwood, North Dakota
• Hankinson Drug, 309 Main St., Hankinson, North Dakota
Prescription drugs can also be dropped off at the Wahpeton Police Department, 920 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton, and Richland County Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton.
In October 2021, a total of 372 tons of prescription drugs were taken back at 4,982 collection sites manned by 4,276 participating law enforcement officers nationwide.
The Mayo Clinic has a list of common symptoms of prescription drug abuse. They include:
• opioids — constipation, nausea, feelings of euphoria, a slowed breathing rate, drowsiness and confusion
• anti-anxiety medications and sedatives — drowsiness, confusion, unsteady walking, slurred speech, poor concentration and dizziness
• stimulants — increased alertness, euphoria, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, high body temperature, reduced appetite. insomnia and agitation
“Talk with your doctor if you think you may have a problem with prescription drug use,” the Mayo Clinic previously stated. “You may feel embarrassed to talk about it — but remember that medical professionals are trained to help you, not judge you. It’s easier to tackle the problem early before it becomes an addiction and leads to more-serious problems.”
Residents who do use medication are advised to lock up and monitor their items.
“Keep medication out of sight and in a safe and secure place,” the North Dakota Department of Human Services previously stated. “Keep track of your medication and take only as directed. Monitor your remaining doses. Don’t share your medication with others.”
For additional information, contact Richland County Public Health at 701-642-7735.
