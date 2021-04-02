National Public Health Week begins Monday

Kayla Carlson has a mission of “Building Bridges to Better Health.”
Carlson, director of the Richland County Health Department, said she and other healthcare professionals will promote the message during the week of Monday, April 5. National Public Health Week is observed through Friday, April 9.
“We may be physically distant from each other, but now it’s more important than ever to come together,” Carlson said. “Making communities safe and health is public health’s top priority.”
It’s been more than a year since COVID-19 cases were first diagnosed in the Twin Towns Area and since then, Richland County Public Health has been advocating for safe practices and community wellness.
“We still offer COVID-19 testing twice a week at the Wahpeton Community Center. I know there is COVID-19 fatigue, but we are still seeing asymptomatic cases, as well as increasing cases statewide, so it is important to be tested regularly,” Carlson said.
Richland County, North Dakota, is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Carlson anticipates that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made available locally. If so, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered as well as the Moderna vaccine.
“There may be individuals who have been waiting to be vaccinated for whatever reason, so I want them to know that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will hopefully be available soon,” Carlson said. “We’ve found that when more individuals are vaccinated, there’s less community spread of COVID-19. There’s also less chance of spreading the COVID-19 variants.”
In addition to promoting advances in protection against COVID-19, Carlson and her staff are also eager to remind the public of a full array of health and wellness services.
“We offer family planning throughout the year, as well as our WIC program. We’ve noticed that since the pandemic began, people aren’t necessarily keeping up with their other vaccinations, like getting their children protected against polio or even influenza. We can help with that,” Carlson said.
Richland County Public Health’s other services include providing information about Medicare plans, outreach events like foot care clinics for the elderly and substance use and prevention education for individuals including youth.
“Our programs support individuals, families and our communities through health education, health promotion, case management, disease investigation, outreach and direct care,” Carlson said.
In addition to building bridges, Carlson and her staff have a mission of promoting healthy lifestyles and living well. They are eager to partner with community members, whether on the organization or individual levels.
“I’d like people to know that we’re available and here as a resource,” Carlson said. “Reach out to us if you have any questions, whether they’re COVID-19-related or about or other services. I think we really do have a service for everyone.”
The Richland County Health Department is located at the county Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton. For more information, call 701-642-7735.
