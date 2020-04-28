FARGO – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) is encouraging all North Dakotans to participate in National Walk at Lunch day on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Especially during this unique time when people may be less active due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCBSND encourages community members to come together – at a distance – and join others from across the country to participate in the national event.
“This is a great opportunity to take a break and get on your feet for a 30-minute walk while following the CDC and state guidelines for social distancing,” shared Jacinta Riedinger, BCBSND Manager of Wellness Services. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends setting a goal of at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day and your participation in this event is a fun and simple way to show that fitness can be achieved at any time of the day.”
Studies have found that regular walking at a brisk pace can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
