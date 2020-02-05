JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, together with its signature movement, Go Red for Women®, encourages you to “wear red and give” Friday, Feb. 7 on National Wear Red Day® to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease: women’s greatest health threat.
Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of one in three women and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS and sponsored locally in Bismarck by CHI St. Alexius Health, encourage you to show your support by wearing red and giving Friday and through February to help save lives of women around the world. Here’s how you can join Go Red for Women:
• Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
• Make a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org.
• CVS Health will be offering no-cost heart-health screenings at MinuteClinic® locations nationwide every Thursday in February.
Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat. To treat, beat and prevent heart disease and stroke, women should understand family health history, know their five key personal health numbers – these help determine risk for heart disease and stroke: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index – and make healthy behavior changes like moving more, eating smart and managing blood pressure.
