Kaelara Meciej, a Chahinkapa Zoo keeper, was all smiles despite being unable to replicate her blow dart bullseye. The game was part of a Thursday, July 21 party for National Zoo Keeper Week. Also seen are Zoo Curator Tom Schmalz and Zoo Educator Bruce Fingerson.
Kaelara Meciej, a Chahinkapa Zoo keeper, was all smiles despite being unable to replicate her blow dart bullseye. The game was part of a Thursday, July 21 party for National Zoo Keeper Week. Also seen are Zoo Curator Tom Schmalz and Zoo Educator Bruce Fingerson.
Editor’s Note: “Zookeeper” and “Zoo Keeper” are both accepted ways to present the word. “Zookeeper” is used for the actual occupation,” while “Zoo Keeper” is used to refer to all zoo personnel, their operations and in the names of established events and organizations.
Zookeepers do not have the opportunity to work from home, Kathy Diekman said. Keepers work outdoors whether the temperature is 100 degrees and higher, no matter how humid it is and on the flip side, even if it’s a cold day.
Diekman, director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, is among the zoo leaders proud of the annual National Zoo Keeper Week. Observed over the third week in July, National Zoo Keeper Week was invented by the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK).
“(Our week connects) with both the public and all animal care professionals in the name of raising awareness of what animal care professionals do year-round, recognizing their hard work, conservation efforts and passion,” AAZK stated.
Seven zookeepers currently work at Chahinkapa Zoo: Addy Paul, Lacy Walerius, Zoe Stockard, Braeden Barr, Alyssa Kleven, Kaelara Meciej and Abbi Barnick. The septet were thanked by and received a party from Diekman and Zoo Curator Tom Schmalz.
“We have to take care of the animals and, of course, my concern is all of their health,” Diekman said. “Zoo keeping is so much more than feeding and keeping animals. We’re focusing on proper diets, the enrichment, the pH levels of aquariums — record keeping is huge. Animal health and animal welfare is huge. Everything is observed, documented and discussed. It’s a huge job and we’re blessed to have our team.”
The zookeeper party, held Thursday, July 21, included keepers trying their luck with blow darts. Meciej scored a bullseye on her first try, both Thursday and ever with a blow dart. While Meciej was unable to repeat her feat before Daily News’ camera, spirits were high.
“I’ve wanted to work with animals my whole life. I graduated from Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo with a degree in zoo animal science. I started at Chahinkapa Zoo in November 2021 and have had an amazing time working with the animals and staff here. My favorite part of being a keeper is getting to form a connection with the animals while learning about their different personalities,” Meciej said.
Walerius grew up on a farm in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, before graduating from North Dakota State University with a degree in biological sciences. She joined Chahinkapa Zoo in January 2021 and also enjoys learning about species’ personalities.
“I’m still amazed every day, to see all these species all in one place,” Walerius said. “I’m used to farm animals. Seeing the rhinos and Tal, especially when they’re interacting with enrichment items that I’ve picked out, makes my day.”
Barr, a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, enjoys building relationships based on species and animal personalities. Stockard feels similarly. The University of Minnesota Duluth graduate is especially fond of working with big cats and bears.
“Caring for animals and watching them learn through training is my favorite part,” Stockard said.
Diekman remains proud of Chahinkapa Zoo’s keepers and of the relationships the zoo itself has with folks throughout the Twin Towns Area and southern Red River Valley. The zoo friends include the youngest community members.
“Nobody ever says, ‘I want to grow up to be a zoo director,’” Diekman said, smiling. “They say, ‘I want to grow up to be a zookeeper.’ Our keepers are role models.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.