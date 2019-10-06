Artwork by Wahpeton’s Erdrich family is the centerpiece of this year’s Native American Art exhibit at the Red Door Art Gallery. An artists’ reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, which is free and open to the public, thanks to gallery member support.
Ralph and Rita Erdrich met in Belcourt, North Dakota, on the Turtle Mountain Reservation where Rita was born. They made their way to Wahpeton where they bought a house on Seventh Street.
“It was an excellent place for the children to grow up with plenty of opportunities for play and education,” she said.
As their children grew up, the couple, both retired teachers who taught at the Wahpeton Indian School (now Circle of Nations) saw their girls had talent as writers and artists (Louise, Lise, Heid and Angela) and the boys were active in sports at school and many summer activities.
“My family put together this exhibit to honor our heritage, both Native and German, because we are grateful for all we have in talent and activity,” Rita Erdrich said.
She attributes her paternal grandmother for passing on the gift of art to generations. Even their great, great, great-grandchildren are showing the gift artistry. She said she is struck with a sense of wonder to think of how her paternal grandparents, who roamed the plains following the buffalo trails, now have descendants with degrees from Harvard, Dartmouth, John Hopkins, Stanford, UND and NDSU.
One of her pieces in the exhibit is a watercolor mixed media which won Best of Show as well as first place in contemporary art at the Bemidji Art Expo in 1995.
Other artists featured include Laura Youngbird of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Paul Azure of Wahpeton, Denise Lajimodiere, Fargo, and Lisa Fifield, Minneapolis. Pieces by the late Fritz Scholder are also on display and several are permanent pieces at the gallery.
The public is invited to the artists’ reception Thursday, which will include a native flute performance by Aaron Erdrich.
The exhibit runs Oct. 1-Nov. 16 at the Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton.
