FARGO, N.D. – The Northern Crops Institute plans two courses on animal and human food safety.
The first course is Jan. 21-23, and will focus on preventative controls for animal feed. The second course is Feb. 25-27, and will focus on preventative controls for human food. Both courses will take place at NCI.
The curriculum of these courses is designed for industry professionals with responsibility for developing and implementing a company’s food safety plans. It is suitable for those working in any area of the facility and where food safety plans will be used or where knowledge of the rule will be helpful (sales, marketing, and upper management.)
The Food Safety Modernization Act Final Rule for Preventative Controls for Animal/Human Foods requires that each facility have a written food safety plan and a hazard analysis. This course provides training and a certificate.
For more information on the animal feed course, visit https://www.northern-crops.com/training-courses/2020/1/21/preventive-controls-for-animal-food-course/.
For information on the human food course, visit https://www.northern-crops.com/training-courses/2020/2/25/preventive-controls-for-human-food-course/.
If you would like to learn more about the Northern Crops Institute please visit northern-crops.com.
