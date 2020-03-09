Members of North Dakota’s American Legion Posts of the 10th District and their Auxiliary will gather at the Veterans Home, 1600 Veterans Drive, Lisbon, North Dakota, for their 2020 Spring District Meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. A social starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Cattleman’s Club, 409 Main St., and a light lunch will follow the meeting.
District Commander Todd Rikke of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, will preside over the session. Department Commander Kenneth Wiederholt of Gwinner, North Dakota, and other Department Officers will be in attendance.
Legionnaires will be brought up-to-date on upcoming youth activities such as American Legion Boys State to be held in June 2020 on the North Dakota State School of Science campus in Wahpeton and the 2020 American Legion Baseball season.
Representatives will elect a new district commander and a district vice commander for the coming 2020-2021 Legion year. Joining the members of the district will be area department committee members, the Department Vice Commander and candidates for various Legion offices seeking support at the Department Convention scheduled for June 26-28, 2020 in Minot, North Dakota.
Registration is $5.
The North Dakota Department of the American Legion encompasses nearly 15,000 Legionnaires, 7,000 Auxiliary and 900 Sons of the American Legion throughout posts in 209 North Dakota communities.
Chartered by Congress in 1919, the Legion serves as a patriotic, mutual-help, war-time veterans’ organization. It upholds the four pillars of Legion service – Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth. Department Headquarters is located in West Fargo, North Dakota.
