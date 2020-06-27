With a 42-1 vote Thursday, June 25, the North Dakota Legislature’s Budget Section approved the allocation of $406 million in federal CARES Act funding to 40 state agencies and higher education facilities.
Funding recipients have been identified as working on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily News previously reported. Thursday’s vote came one week after the North Dakota Emergency Commission approved allocation.
The $406 million represents approximately one-third of the CARES Act aid North Dakota is expected to receive. Prior to and following Thursday’s vote, state Democratic-Nonpartisan League leaders have called for a special legislative session regarding allocation.
North Dakota state Sen. Tim Mathern, D-District 11, was the dissenting Budget Section voter. Mathern said his vote was because of disagreement with the process used to deal with appropriation.
“My first concern is that citizens are not involved in the process of determining priorities for spending the money,” Mathern said. “A special session would have had opportunities for citizens to express their views in hearings.”
The Budget Session’s decision making process leaves out 14 North Dakota districts, Mathern said.
“There are constitutional issues at stake here. The power to appropriate money is given to the legislature, not the governor’s office, nor a committee of the legislature,” he said.
North Dakota Republican leaders have the authority to call a special session. Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, previously outlined why the party feels a special session would be unnecessary.
“The federal government defines the rules for spending and there is bipartisan representation in the process,” she said. “It is premature to legislate based on the data available.”
Approximately 75 percent of the $406 million will go toward economic support for businesses and individuals in North Dakota, Forum News Service reported. The remaining funding will go toward providing protective equipment, cleaning supplies and remote working equipment to state agencies.
“This federal funding is being disturbed in a way that provides the greatest positive impact to North Dakota citizens, businesses and all levels of state and local government,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said earlier in June.
Burgum is chairman of the six-member North Dakota Emergency Commission. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Shelley Lenz has said she’s for a special legislative session.
“The most common request I heard from talking to community members is for the Legislature to convene for a special session to ensure the people elected to represent our state are given the opportunity to do that,” Lenz said.
North Dakota’s governor’s election will be decided Nov. 3, 2020. The state’s 67th Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin Jan. 5, 2021 and last no later than April 28, 2021.
