BISMARCK, N.D. — A group of North Dakota credit unions have taken the next step in what they call an attempt to recover their rightful funds following the U.S. Central Federal Credit Union (U.S. Central) liquidation by filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court earlier this month.
The 25 credit unions, all capital holders of the now dissolved Midwest Corporate Federal Credit Union (Midwest Corporate), are advancing their claim against the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), the liquidating agent of U.S. Central. Midwest Corporate FCU was a membership capital account (MCA) holder of U.S. Central.
“We were really hoping to avoid litigation; however, the NCUA chose to put our members through an endless bureaucratic process of appeals and denials,” President and CEO Jeff Olson, Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) said. “When does an asset stop being an asset, and does the NCUA have the authority to just keep those assets from the rightful owners? What is the legal basis for this authority? This is what we hope to determine through litigation.”
At stake is the member Paid-in Capital (PIC) balance of $3.3 million and MCA balance of $10,448,323.99 that Midwest Corporate had with U.S. Central, as reflected on the claim receipt issued by the NCUA in 2010. Following the dissolving of Midwest Corporate, this claim receipt now belongs to these North Dakota credit unions.
For the past two years, a release states, the affected North Dakota credit unions have tried to work with NCUA to recover these funds; however, efforts were denied by the agency on a “technicality.”
“The reality is that the NCUA’s Corporate Stabilization Program was essentially a government forced liquidation where corporate owners were compelled to choose between recapitalizing after writing off millions in losses the previous year, or liquidating,” Olson said.
The NCUA sent the North Dakota credit unions letters stating they would not distribute the funds under the aforementioned claims receipt because Midwest Corporate no longer existed, even though DakCU stated that NCUA knew the identity of individual capital holders of Midwest Corporate and had previously required them to write off their investments in Midwest Corporate and U.S. Central, other than the claim receipt.
The NCUA has wrongfully denied payment of Midwest Corporate’s claim receipt and has wrongfully denied North Dakota credit unions’ individual claims, according to DakCU.
“Therefore, these North Dakota credit unions now must seek a court order to recover their funds and has asked the court to rule that Midwest Corporate’s valid claim receipt be distributed to its former owners,” DakCU stated.
The credit unions assert the NCUA had sufficient information to approve the claims and their failure to do so was arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of any discretion the NCUA may have had.
“Consider the fact that the NCUA handled the liquidation of Midwest Corporate in 2011. The NCUA’s liquidating agent should have known that a claim certificate was issued, and these assets were in the process of being recovered. From our perspective, the NCUA itself is clearly at fault here. Unfortunately, North Dakota credit unions are the ‘collateral damage’ from negligence on the part of the NCUA,” Olson said.
The Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU)is the professional financial trade association serving 68 credit unions that employ more than 2,200 individuals across the Dakotas. With more than 520,000 members in North and South Dakota, Dakota credit unions have assets exceeding $8.7 billion. In our mission to help credit unions succeed, DakCU plays a key role in growing membership and helping to provide service excellence to members from offices in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, visit our website.