BISMARCK, N.D. — A group of North Dakota credit unions have taken the next step in what they call an attempt to recover their rightful funds following the U.S. Central Federal Credit Union (U.S. Central) liquidation by filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court earlier this month.

The 25 credit unions, all capital holders of the now dissolved Midwest Corporate Federal Credit Union (Midwest Corporate), are advancing their claim against the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), the liquidating agent of U.S. Central. Midwest Corporate FCU was a membership capital account (MCA) holder of U.S. Central.



The Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) is the professional financial trade association serving 68 credit unions that employ more than 2,200 individuals across the Dakotas. With more than 520,000 members in North and South Dakota, Dakota credit unions have assets exceeding $8.7 billion. In our mission to help credit unions succeed, DakCU plays a key role in growing membership and helping to provide service excellence to members from offices in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, visit our website.

Tags