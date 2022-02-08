The appointment of former U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley as acting North Dakota Attorney General is opposed by the state's Democratic-Nonpartisan League.
Earlier this year, Wrigley announced he will run for a four-year term as attorney general. Burgum's appointment, announced Tuesday, Feb. 8, will have Wrigley completing the final months of a term begun by the recently deceased Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
"Governor Burgum shouldn't be playing kingmaker with this position," Dem-NPL Chair Patrick Hart said. "Not only is Drew Wrigley currently running for this office, but voters haven’t even had the chance to thoroughly vet him before Burgum decided for them. Even more troubling, Mr. Wrigley has an extensive past that he needs to answer for."
"Wrigley continually failed to be a reliable partner to the federally recognized tribes in North Dakota, declining to prosecute 64 percent of crimes on reservations his office received from 2005 to 2009. This was the second highest declination rate in the country," Hart said.
"Former U.S. Attorney Chris Myers had bipartisan support to stay in his position until Wrigley effectively forced Myers out of that position in order to further his own political career.
"Wrigley was a prosecutor in the criminal case that led to North Dakota Businesswoman Susan Bala's convictions. These convictions were overturned on appeal. After Susan Bala’s convictions were overturned, Wrigley prevented her from receiving a certificate of innocence.
"The North Dakota Attorney General’s office continued a 17 year old bankruptcy court battle with Ms. Bala, which a federal judge called 'a runaway process that must stop.'
"Beyond his questionable professional conduct, Mr. Wrigley has also been accused of committing a hit and run.
It is obvious that Governor Burgum is more concerned with keeping the 'Good Ol’ Boys Club' he once pledged to dismantle firmly in place than he is letting the people decide who is best qualified to occupy the Attorney General’s office," Hart said.
