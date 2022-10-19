An ample crowd attended or viewed the candidate forum hosted Tuesday, Oct. 18 by the American Association of University Women, Wahpeton affiliate. Among the 13 U.S., North Dakota District 25 and Richland County candidates speaking were state Senate candidate Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL, and incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, R.
Incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, candidate Kathy Skroch, a Republican who served the now-redistricted District 26, and incumbent Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, each shared her opposition with Constitutional Measure No. 1 as it currently exists. The measure would place term limits of North Dakota state legislators.
North Dakota District 25’s two state Senate and three state House of Representatives candidates each have experience serving much of Richland County. Thanks to redistricting, the state senator and two state representatives elected this year will serve all of Richland County and a portion of Sargent County, North Dakota.
Incumbent state Reps. Alisa Mitskog and Cynthia Schreiber-Beck face Rep. Kathy Skroch, who served North Dakota District 26 prior to redistricting. Mitskog is a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League. Schreiber-Beck and Skroch are Republicans. All are seeking a four-year term in office.
Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck and Skroch were among the 13 U.S., District 25 and Richland County candidates speaking at a Tuesday, Oct. 18 forum at Wahpeton City Hall. Hosted by the Wahpeton affiliate of the American Association of University Women, the forum was broadcast live. It can be seen in its entirety on YouTube as “Wahpeton, North Dakota Live Stream.”
“Well over 50 people were in the council chambers at one point with overflow watching in the community room,” AAUW stated Wednesday, Oct. 19. “Seventy-one viewers were watching ‘live’ on YouTube. It was a good turnout and an opportunity to learn more about those running for office.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Skroch, Schreiber-Beck and Mitskog spoke and answered questions for approximately 45 minutes. They spoke about topics including term limits for North Dakota’s state legislators and governor, the subject of this election’s Constitutional Measure No. 1. Under the measure, all of those individuals would only be allowed to serve for up to eight years following the next election cycles.
“I think it’s too restrictive,” Mitskog said. “But I firmly believe that’s part of the problem we have right now with government. People are there too long and they get complacent. I believe people should have enough common sense to just stand aside when they’re out of energy or out of ideas.”
“I do not agree with the current measure,” Skroch said. “If we are limiting the legislature to just two terms, no one will be able to get up to full speed in handling (the legislative) process. I could see perhaps a limit of 12 years, maybe more. But I think we run the risk of losing some very good people if we term limit them out. I think the best term limit we have is the voter.”
“I also disagree with the measure that you get to vote on,” Schreiber-Beck said. “Think about it this way: we have 80 days that we serve every two years. So that would be four times that we’re actually in session, for a total of 320 days of active legislation, although we do have interim committees and we do meet. You would be firing your employee, your elected employee, after 320 days. I don’t know how many out here that actually employee people would take that as a good result.”
District 25’s candidates for the North Dakota State Senate spoke earlier, for approximately the same amount of time. Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, a Republican, faces Jim Dotzenrod, a Democratic-Nonpartisan League member who previously served District 25.
Luick and Dotzenrod were asked about topics including how they would work with the Richland County Board of Commissioners. That question came in response to comments made that evening and at a Monday, Oct. 17 forum in Hankinson, North Dakota.
“Those of us who are elected need to make sure that we’re in communication (with local leaders) and have a very good understanding before we go to Bismarck,” Dotzenrod said.
It cannot be guaranteed that the District 25 state senator will always act according to the wishes of Richland County officials, Dotzenrod said. At the same time, he said those wishes should be known so that District 25 is represented in the North Dakota Legislature.
“I have made it very clear that I don’t believe it’s my obligation, my duty, even my wish to micromanage anybody,” Luick said. “I am trusting that (local leaders) take it upon themselves to manage their own businesses. If they have issues, then they come to me.”
Saying he has been invited to appear before many boards “and I gladly accept,” Luick said he does what he can to help those boards out. He also said that if he isn’t invited to a board meeting, he does not attend.
With less than three weeks until Election Day, Daily News and News Monitor will continue giving updates on North Dakota’s campaigns and candidates.
