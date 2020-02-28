The District #8 American Legion Riders are again offering our scholarships for North Dakota students.
This year we will be awarding up to 10 $1,000 scholarships. This number will depend on the number of applications we receive prior to April 30,2020. The scholarship committee will review each application and if they’re fewer than 10 correctly completed, qualified and legible applications the number will be adjusted accordingly.
The essay is a huge deciding factor on being awarded this scholarship. The eligibility for these scholarships is to be a son, daughter or spouse of a veteran and a North Dakota resident that is continuing their education beyond high school.
The eligibility is also stated on the application, which is posted on the District 8 American Legion Riders Facebook page. Applicants can contact Tom Coons, District 8 director, for one at tcoons@ravendrillingllc.com or by calling 701-225-9130 or 307-262-2955.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.