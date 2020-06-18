Bismarck – North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded scholarships to the following local students:
• North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded Kaitlin Arnhalt of Breckenridge High School a $500.00 Mallie Ann Breuer Scholarship.
• Sarah Krupich of Richland #44 High School received a $2,500 Robert and Doris Alin Legacy Scholarship.
• Elliana Dodge of Wahpeton High School received a $1,000 Mallie Ann Breuer Scholarship.
• Abbi Walkins and Isaac Samuels of Wahpeton High School each received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
• Caleb Boehm and Mikayla Lacher of Richland #44 High School each received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
• Jada Steinwehr of Hankinson High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.
• Megan Schiltz of Hankinson High School received a $1,000 Dakota Association for College Admission Counselors — ND Scholarship.
“It’s inspiring to see thousands of scholarship dollars raised and awarded to North Dakotans through the partnership of the North Dakota Dollars for Scholars chapter and the local Dollars for Scholars chapters. Communities are able to use this grassroots effort to support their local students as they fulfill their dreams of postsecondary education,” North Dakota Dollars for Scholars State Director Staci Holzheimer said.
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars awarded a total of $86,250 to 82 students across North Dakota. In addition to the statewide scholarships, Dollars for Scholars chapters in 65 North Dakota communities awarded over $1.1 million in scholarships to nearly 1,100 students. Students who graduated from a North Dakota high school or were home education in North Dakota qualify to apply for the scholarships distributed by the statewide North Dakota Dollars for Scholars Chapter.
Since the inception of Dollars for Scholars in North Dakota in 1962, more than $39.8 million has been raised by all chapters (local and state) to support higher education for North Dakotans. Bank of North Dakota administers the state chapter which assists local chapters and oversees the scholarships given by the state chapter which focuses on offering scholarships to students beyond their freshman year of college.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to support Dollars for Scholars, whether locally or statewide. Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit organization which is the largest, volunteer-operated, community-based scholarship foundation in the United States. Visit northdakota.dollarsforscholars.org for a complete list of scholarship winners, donors, chapters and more information.
