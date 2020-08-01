NDDOT resumes driver license services at part-time locations
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to resume driver license renewal services at part-time Driver License locations across the state beginning August 3.
These services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.
These locations will follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, due to limited office space masks will be required for appointments. A mask will be provided if you do not have one.
At this time, NDDOT is focused on serving customers with a driver’s license that expired March 1-Aug. 31, 2020 and will continue to schedule appointments based on immediate need.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration also has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver license at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.
In addition to appointments, many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online.
For a complete list of Driver License office locations and hours visit dot.nd.gov.
Upcoming ND road work:
• Construction on ND 11 from Forman to Lidgerwood begins Aug. 5
Construction work is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 11 from Forman to Lidgerwood on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The project will consist of applying chip seal to the roadway.
• Construction on ND 32 begins Aug. 4 south of Forman
Construction work is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 32 south of Forman from the Junction of North Dakota Highway 11 to the South Dakota border on Tuesday, August 4. The project will consist of applying chip seal to the roadway.
• Construction on ND 18 from Wyndmere to South Dakota border to begin August 3
Construction work on North Dakota Highway 18 from Wyndmere to the South Dakota border is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3. The construction projects will consist of a milling and hot mix asphalt overlay from Wyndmere to Lidgerwood and chip seal from ND Hwy 11 to the South Dakota border on ND Hwy 18.
During all three projects:
• Speeds will be reduced.
• Flaggers will be in place in areas where workers are present.
• Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas.
• Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone.
The hot mix asphalt overlay and chip seal projects are expected to be complete mid-August.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
