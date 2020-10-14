ND Gov., First Lady Burgum hosting ‘Recovery Reinvented’

The simplest solution to the stigma of addiction, North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum said, is talking about it.
Burgum and Gov. Doug Burgum will host the fourth annual “Recovery Reinvented” Wednesday, Oct. 28. The free, public event, scheduled from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will be held via livestream broadcast at recoveryreinvented.com. More than 1,400 people have already registered, and Kathryn Burgum anticipates there will be viewing groups.
“Now, more than ever, people need to know what resources are available as they struggle with mental illness and addiction,” she said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re even more isolated. This is an opportunity for people to gather together and learn about what people can do, where the resources are and hear from really incredible speakers.”
This year’s guests will include executives and employees from Solid Comfort, Fargo. Manufacturers of hospitality furniture, Solid Comfort developed “Solid Start,” a recovery-inclusive workplace philosophy. Dr. Drew Pinsky, media personality and addiction specialist, is also scheduled, as well as author David Sheff. Sheff’s memoir, “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” was adapted into a 2018 movie starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet.
Members of many North Dakota families have reached out to Burgum since she became first lady, asking her about ways to speak to their loved ones about their own or others’ addictions and recovery process. “Recovery Reinvented” will allow people to submit videos sharing their stories.
“Lots of people who see those stories will know they can reach out and ask for help,” Burgum said. “They can say, ‘If that person can do it, I can do it.’” People also love to hear the stories, they love to hear about what people are doing with their lives now.”
In September, Burgum participated in a White House roundtable on “Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections.” She’s proud that peer support specialists are an emerging career both in North Dakota and nationwide.
“Peer support specialists bring hope by sharing their experiences and promoting a sense of belonging,” the North Dakota Department of Human Services stated. “(They) use their experience to establish positive rapport, serve as a pro-social model, offer insight to the individual’s care team and provide support focused on advocacy, coaching and mentoring.”
North Dakota is unique among states, Burgum said, because it is providing opportunities to become peer support specialists. Recovering addicts don’t always have advantages when finding work, but by becoming a specialist, they have opportunities to receive insurance, a career and peace of mind. For more information, visit behavioral health.nd.gov/addiction/peer-support.
Anyone who shares an addiction and recovery story have more confidence and don’t feel they’re alone, Burgum said. When she first shared her story, she did have the “100-pound weight off my back” experience. It also opened doors and allowed her to connect with people on the front lines of health and wellbeing.
“People just get empowered when they are open in their lives. It gives them the courage and we can take the steps to empower them further,” Burgum said.
