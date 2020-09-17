ND governor candidate calls for statewide mask mandate

A statewide mask mandate for North Dakota is among the components of the COVID-19 response plan Dr. Shelley Lenz introduced Thursday, Sept. 17.
Lenz, the Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate for state governor, is a veterinarian from Killdeer, North Dakota. The Lenz-Vig COVID Crisis Management Plan, she stated, was the result of input from people including national health and epidemiology experts, businesspeople and community members.
“North Dakota is a hotspot for COVID-19 and has seen significant increases in cases across the state,” Lenz stated. “Although this is a global crisis, the harm is local, personal and economic.”
Other components of a the Lenz-Vig plan include the creation of a COVID crisis commander position. The commander, who would be appointed rather than elected, would have overall responsibility for implementing the crisis management plan, its operations, central communications and more.
Lenz also called for an emergency session of the North Dakota Legislative Assembly. The state’s executive branch, she stated, would collaborate with legislators in implementing the crisis plan.
Earlier in September, Lenz said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has not been acting according to profession ethics and obligations. In a Daily News interview, she cited the resignations of officials including interim State Health Officer Dr. Andrew Stahl. A new interim officer, Dr. Paul Mariani, joined the North Dakota Department of Health Monday, Sept. 14.
Despite this, Lenz said the COVID plan was designed to not be politically driven.
“Partisan politics should not be a factor in decision-making related to addressing this crisis,” she stated.
Lenz continued her claims during a Thursday press conference, where questions included how she would “sell” the plan to the public.
“The job of government is not to sell anything, but to clearly articulate the why and how,” Lenz said. “It’s about clear communication and best practices. It’s not selling, it’s informing.”
Lenz and running mate Ben Vig are facing Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the Republican incumbents, and Libertarian candidates DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek.
North Dakota reported 2,713 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from the 2,528 active cases Wednesday. A total of 394 new cases and five deaths were confirmed Thursday.
The state health department reported 16,723 positive COVID-19 cases, 13,828 recoveries and 182 deaths as of Thursday. More than 28 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Mike Nowatzki, Gov. Burgum’s office, said Burgum has a successful COVID-19 strategy and is successfully leading the state.
“He pointed to the testing operation, low death rate and strong protection of vulnerable residents in North Dakota as examples,” Forum News Service reported.
In the interest of equal time for candidates, Daily News has reached out to Gov. Burgum’s office and DuWayne Hendrickson.
With less than two months until Election Day, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
