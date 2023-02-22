ND Higher Education Bill passes in House

North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, comments while Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, looks up information during 'Coffee with Legislators.' The pair were joined by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, not pictured.
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event and topics discussed. There is more than one article because of the scope of discussion. “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly, was expected to be reached by Friday, Feb. 24. Due to a blizzard warning, there was potential as of press time for Crossover to happen Wednesday, Feb. 22.
With a 78-15 vote Tuesday, Feb. 21, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved House Bill 1003. The Higher Education Bill includes a freeze on tuition at 11 public higher education institutions statewide, including North Dakota State College of Science.
House Republicans said a statewide tuition freeze on that scale has not occurred in nearly 30 years. Under the bill, the state of North Dakota will pick up what would have amounted to a 4% annual tuition increase for the upcoming two years. This will provide $47 million in savings for college students, according to Republican leadership.
“We have a large surplus right now and it’s time we did something to help the next generation,” House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, said Tuesday. “This tuition freeze will help keep students in college and attract others to our public universities, while also addressing workforce needs.”
The freeze is not universal, however. House Republicans stated that a modest tuition increase would be allowed for high-cost programs on the 11 affected campuses.
Affirmative votes for HB 1003 came from people including state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25. During “Coffee with Legislators,” held Saturday, Feb. 18, the representatives and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, shared their optimism for and approval of the bill.
HB 1003 will begin its journey in the North Dakota Senate with the Appropriations — Education and Environment Subcommittee. The District 25 delegation, meanwhile, continues its working relationships with people like Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., NDSCS’ president.
“I want to thank you,” Flanigan said to Luick, Mitskog and Schreiber Beck at NDSCS’ campus in Wahpeton. “I don’t know how you do it. It’s amazing, all the things that are happening. For NDSCS, some really good things are happening and it’s because of you three.”
Luick returned the compliment, saying he is proud to promote the college with legislators.
Concerns for children
The biggest amount of a child’s growth takes place in the first five years, said Sarah Myers, an audience member from Colfax, North Dakota. With that in mind, Myers wanted to know Saturday about protecting child care, including keeping providers open, keeping providers qualified and keeping an environment that allows opportunities.
“I would much rather be funding childcare and early learning,” Schreiber Beck said, getting applause from some of the 40-member audience. “We need really good childcare and early learning centers.”
Two child care or related bills were singled out during Coffee with Legislators: Senate Bill 2301, relating to the establishment of a child care stabilization program; and House Bill 1144, relating to required training for mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect. HB 1144, which passed with a 78-16 vote in January, was co-sponsored by Schreiber Beck. Mitskog was also among the majority voters. SB 2301, co-sponsored by Mitskog, was passed Tuesday, Feb. 21 with a 25-22 vote. Luick was among the minority voters.
Prior to its narrow approval in the Senate, SB 2301 had been amended. In its current form, the bill establishes a program to address child care workforce shortages.
“The department shall remit a monthly payment to each licensed early childhood services provider based on the number of children receiving early childhood services on the premises under the license,” SB 2301 states.
Monthly payments vary, including $50 per child between ages birth-under 3; $35 per child between ages 3-under 5; and $25 per child between ages 6-under 13.
“A provider that receives funding under the program shall report annually to the department on how the funding was used to directly address the wages and benefits of child care workers,” SB 2301 states. “Payment under the program must be discontinued if the provider is under a provisional license for longer than three months.”