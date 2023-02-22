ND Higher Education Bill passes in House

North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, comments while Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, looks up information during 'Coffee with Legislators.' The pair were joined by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, not pictured.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event and topics discussed. There is more than one article because of the scope of discussion. “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly, was expected to be reached by Friday, Feb. 24. Due to a blizzard warning, there was potential as of press time for Crossover to happen Wednesday, Feb. 22.

With a 78-15 vote Tuesday, Feb. 21, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved House Bill 1003. The Higher Education Bill includes a freeze on tuition at 11 public higher education institutions statewide, including North Dakota State College of Science.



