ND House bill would allow nearer substance treatment

Which matters more, a border or availability? The question has emerged alongside North Dakota House Bill 1402, concerning the state’s substance use disorder treatment voucher system.
Introduced by Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, and co-sponsored by her colleagues, Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck and Larry Luick, both R-District 25, the bill was discussed Monday, March 8 by the North Dakota Senate Human Services committee.
“(This) would allow for out of state substance use treatment programs and providers in underserved areas to be eligible for reimbursement through the substance use disorder voucher program,” Mitskog said.
Should HB 1402 pass, it would allow individuals in North Dakota counties to see treatment providers outside the state — for example, Wahpeton residents receiving treatment in Breckenridge, Minnesota, rather than Fargo — without losing their voucher qualifications.
Current guidelines are resulting in challenges, Mitskog said. Local individuals that need to undergo substance use disorder treatment and want to utilize vouchers must utilize Southeast Human Services, Fargo.
Southeast Human Services is a qualified provider, Mitskog testified, but there is the matter of having clients and individuals continuously traveling for treatment.
“In one week, it costs $960 to transport one individual to Fargo for three different days of treatment. An average intensive outpatient treatment program can run 12 weeks, with three sessions per week. One can only do the math to figure out that this is costly,” Mitskog said.
Grants to assist with local individuals’ access and transportation are currently available through the Richland County Health Department. Transportation is contracted through a local taxi company.
“But it is questionable if this is a cost-effective and good use of public dollars,” Mitskog said.
While much of Mitskog’s testimony concerned the Twin Towns Area, discussion did include the statewide and regional impact of HB 1402.
“It’s come to my attention that the western side of the state is greatly underserved with substance use treatment providers,” Mitskog said.
Sen. Judy Lee, R-District 13, is chair of the Senate Human Services Committee. Lee recalled a survey which indicated that border metroplexes in North Dakota and Minnesota, including Grand Forks-East Grand Forks and Fargo-Moorhead, as well as their surrounding communities, are in a situation similar to Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
While grants for the transportation of individuals needing substance use treatment are a good thing, Mitskog said, she questions if it’s money well spent when it could be directed toward more transportation services.
“If we have a provider who’s deemed qualified by the department of human services, then why not allow the Minnesota provider to see these clients from Richland County?” she asked.
Pamela Sagness followed Mitskog and also testified in favor of HB 1402. Sagness is director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ behavioral health division. Ty Hegland, volunteer chair of the North Dakota Addiction Treatment Providers Coalition, provided neutral testimony for the bill.
In February, HB 1402 passed in the North Dakota House with a 91-1 vote. The one dissenting vote came from state Rep. Jeffrey Magrum, R-District 28.
Limited to 80 days, the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30 in Bismarck. Since last week, the state Senate is evaluating and voting on House-passed bills and vice versa.
Mitskog, Schreiber Beck and Luick are scheduled to participate in Coffee with Legislators. Hosted by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce, the free, public event will last from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at the Hektner Student Center, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
Daily News will cover Coffee with Legislators and the last two months of the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly.
