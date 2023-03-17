ND House holds hearings on Senate content bill

In its current form, SB 2360 includes several topics. “Obscene material” and “obscene performance” are defined in ways including "something which taken as a whole, the average person, applying contemporary North Dakota standards, would find predominantly appeals to a prurient interest."

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

As of Friday, March 17, the North Dakota House Judiciary Committee has not yet given a pass or do not pass recommendation to Senate Bill 2360.

In its current form, SB 2360 includes several topics. “Obscene material” and “obscene performance” are defined as something which:



Tags