ND House holds hearings on Senate content bill

As of Friday, March 17, the North Dakota House Judiciary Committee has not yet given a pass or do not pass recommendation to Senate Bill 2360.
In its current form, SB 2360 includes several topics. “Obscene material” and “obscene performance” are defined as something which:
• “taken as a whole, the average person, applying contemporary North Dakota standards, would find predominantly appeals to a prurient interest”
• “depicts or describes in a patently offensive manner sexual conduct, whether normal or perverted”
• “taken as a whole, the reasonable person would find lacking in serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value”
The bill, introduced by five state senators and a state representative, passed in the North Dakota Senate on Feb. 16, 2023 with a 38-9 vote. Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, was among the majority voters.
Nearly 170 testimonials on SB 2360 have been received as of March 17. They include 57 testimonials — one neutral, 22 in opposition and 34 in favor — submitted or given by 54 individuals before the Senate’s vote and 109 testimonials — 81 in opposition and 28 in favor submitted or given by 99 individuals between March 9-14.
“Whether material or a performance is obscene must be judged with reference to reasonable adults, unless it appears from the character of the material or the circumstances of its dissemination that the material or performance is designed for minors or (another especially) susceptible audience, in which case that material or performance must be judged with reference to that type of audience,” SB 2360 states.
Should SB 2360 be enacted into law, a person would be found guilty of a class B misdemeanor if they willfully display at newsstands “or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public” any photograph, book, paperback book, pamphlet or magazine, the exposed cover or available content of which either contains:
• “explicit sexual material that is harmful to minors”
• “or exploits, is devoted to, or contains depictions or written descriptions of nude or partially denuded figures posed or presented in a manner to exploit sex, lust or perversion”
Unlike House Bill 1205, which was recently amended to focus solely on youth collections in public libraries, SB 2360 remains broad as of press time. Libraries on the whole are affected by SB 2360, which goes into detail about “explicit sexual material” and “nude or partially denuded human figures.”
“An employee of a school district, state agency or public library is not exempt from prosecution for willful indecent exposure of child sexual abuse material or pornography to a minor,” SB 2360 states.
Seth O’Neill, an attorney from Bismarck, testified on behalf of CAWS North Dakota. The anti-sexual and domestic violence organization often provides educational pamphlets on topics including sexual assault.
“Under this bill, a staff member of our program could be charged with a class B misdemeanor for having these pamphlets available in the lobby of their location,” O’Neill stated. “Although this may not be the intent of this bill, this is a grim reality of what could happen if this bill passes. This bill would hinder our efforts to educate victims on sexual assault and ensuring the safety of all North Dakotans.”
As of Friday, March 17, it was unclear when a pass or do not pass recommendation would be made on SB 2360 or when it would be voted on by the North Dakota House.