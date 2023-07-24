Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all Republicans from North Dakota in the U.S. Congress, teamed up Friday, July 21.
The trio is calling on Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to withdraw the agency’s proposed rule on what they call “burdensome and duplicative methane emission regulations on energy producers.”
According to the delegation, the EPA is proposing a one-size-fits-all approach that would “force energy producers to shut down operations due to unworkable mandates, harming the nation’s energy security, reducing revenue to states, tribes and local governments and eliminating good-paying jobs.”
“The EPA’s proposed rule is duplicative of the gas capture goals set by the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) without providing the same regulatory flexibility,” Hoeven’s office stated. “Under the NDIC goal, North Dakota’s gas production grew to record levels and operators currently are achieving a gas capture rate of 95%.”
Cramer, Hoeven and Armstrong called on Regan to “improve energy security and independence, and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.”
“The EPA has instead proposed a rule that would weaken the domestic energy industry through burdensome restrictions on oil and gas operations,” the legislators wrote. “Thanks to innovation, technology, and regulatory flexibility, North Dakota has played a key role in making the United States the world’s top oil and gas producer and a net exporter to global markets. At the same time, due to American innovation, the U.S. has led the world in emissions reductions since 2005.”
According to the North Dakota delegation, America keeping its capacity to produce oil and gas is vital to protecting the nation’s economic and national security interests.
“Unless the EPA reverses course, the proposed rule will drive up consumer energy costs and increase U.S. reliance on energy imports, including from adversarial foreign nations with little to no regard for environmental or labor standards,” Cramer, Hoeven and Armstrong wrote.
HIVE Act intended to provide consumer confidence
The day before his and the senators’ letter, Armstrong introduced the Honey Identification Verification and Enforcement (HIVE) Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Under the HIVE Act, there would be a newly-created standard of identity for honey, as well as updated labeling requirements for honey. North Dakota producers with five or more colonies, according to Armstrong’s office, produced approximately 31.2 million pounds of honey in 2022.
“North Dakota produces more honey than any other state,” Armstrong said Thursday, July 20. “Yet, there is no standard definition of honey. This puts American producers at a disadvantage against disingenuous or fraudulent “honey” imports. The HIVE Act will provide consumers confidence that when they buy a product labeled as honey, it’s actually honey. These updates are commonsense and long overdue.”
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is endorsing the HIVE Act.
“(It) is a good step in the right direction to protect against the influx of diluted, adulterated and misbranded honey imports. Consumers will be informed about the honey they buy and our domestic beekeeping industry will have a level playing field against overseas companies,” Goehring said.
Military spouses and dependents make sacrifices, too
Meanwhile, on Friday, July 21, Cramer introduced a bipartisan bill with other members of the U.S. Senate.
Cramer joined Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Dan Sullivan, R-Ark., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to announce the Keeping Military Families Together Act of 2023.
The bill would grant the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) permanent authority to bury spouses and dependent children of members of the Armed Forces serving on active duty at the time of their death, according to Cramer’s office. It would also give the VA permanent authority to furnish a memorial headstone or marker, in cases where remains are unavailable, for spouses and dependent children of active duty service members.
“When Americans volunteer their service to our nation, their spouses and dependents make a sacrifice as well,” Cramer said. “It is only right we codify existing authority to allow spouses and children who pass before their service member to be properly buried in a VA cemetery. These families deserve to be together in their final resting place.”
Under current law, according to Cramer’s office, if the spouse or child of an active duty service member pass away prior to the service member, the VA has the authority to bury service members’ spouse or child at a VA national cemetery, where the service member will one day join their family member. However, without action from Congress, the VA’s authority to provide this benefit for America’s military families will expire on Oct. 1, 2024.
Supporting stakeholders of the legislation include the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
“We thank Senators Peters, Sullivan, Cramer, and Brown for leading this bipartisan bill and for their commitment to supporting our nation’s military families and service members at every turn,” said Jack McManus, national president of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA). “Our brave men and women who served in uniform deserve the option to be buried alongside their families, including in the tragic case of a service members’ family member predeceasing them. The Keeping Military Families Together Act protects that benefit.”