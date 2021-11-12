North Dakota state legislators concluded their assembly’s special session Friday, Nov. 12 in Bismarck, less than five days after the session’s Monday, Nov. 8 commencement.
The session had a stated primary purpose of addressing redistricting and the allocation of nearly $1.1 billion in allocated federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.
HB 504, the redistricting bill, has North Dakota District 25 consisting of all of Richland County and Marboe and Tewaukon townships in Sargent County. It passed 73-18 Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the North Dakota House and 40-7 Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the state senate.
Among those voting no for House Bill 1504 were the current legislators from North Dakota District 26, which currently begins in western Richland County and will be redistricted as much of Dunn and McKenzie counties. Sen. Jason Heitkamp, Rep. Sebastian Ertelt and Rep. Kathy Skroch, all R-District 26, each spoke against the bill. Skroch “is committed to running against (District 25’s House) incumbents” in 2022, Forum News Service reported.
“When (redistricting) happens, we have to start from scratch,” Skroch said Tuesday. “Maybe some of you have not experienced that, because your districts haven’t been wiped out. We start all over, trying to re-establish the constituency … we re-build. We had built quite a strong support group and constituency in District 26 and here we are, 10 years after and my district is gone again. And my constituents are not happy about that.”
House Bill 1504 also received a no vote from state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. It received yes votes from state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, the state assistant house minority leader.
While North Dakota’s legislative districts are reconfigured, the state is forecast to provide what Gov. Doug Burgum called “real, meaningful tax relief” for 2021 and 2022. Burgum said Friday he will sign House Bill 1515, to provide an estimated $211 million in income tax relief over the two-year period.
“(Burgum is) eliminating the state income tax bill for approximately 300,000 North Dakota taxpayers and providing partial relief for another 200,00 taxpayers,” his office stated. “The tax relief fulfills a major piece of the governor’s Accelerate ND plan.”
HB 1515 passed the North Dakota House with a 92-0 vote Thursday, Nov. 11 and a 40-7 vote Friday. Sens. Heitkamp and Luick were not among those casting a no vote, but Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-District 37, was.
Wardner did not comment on the HB 1515 vote in a joint statement he released Friday with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-District 29.
“I’m proud of the hard work that was put in this week by everyone involved,” Wardner stated. “We were only able to stick to our goal of being done today because of the commitment of everyone in these chambers. They stayed focused and diligent on the key issues of ARPA funding and redistricting, while also addressing concerns we heard from our citizens.”
Some North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League members felt the special session was not as focused as it could have been.
“This special session should have been solely focused on redistricting and spending federal relief dollars,” said Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, Dem-NPL-District 44. “Instead, Republicans distracted from those important efforts with bad policies that are a reaction to online outrage.”
On Thursday, Hanson tweeted the results of the House’s vote on HB 1508, permitting the banning of Critical Race Theory in K-12 public schools. The 76-16 vote included affirmatives from Ertelt, Skroch and Schreiber-Beck and a nay from Mitskog. HB 1508 passed the state senate with a 38-9 vote Friday, including affirmatives from Heitkamp and Luick.
“At the end of the day, we accomplished everything we came here to do and we did it on schedule. I think the citizens of our state can be proud of a job well done,” Wardner said.
