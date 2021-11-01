In less than one week, on Monday, Nov. 8, the North Dakota Legislature will convene a special session. The session is in accordance to a Friday, Oct. 29 executive order issued by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Legislative leaders stated that the session’s primary purpose will be to address redistricting and the allocation of nearly $1.1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars allocated to North Dakota.
“We are grateful to Governor Burgum for issuing the executive order for a special session,” said state Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-District 37. “These are big, important decisions affecting our entire state and deserve adequate discussion. While we could have handled it through reconvening on our own, this makes the job ahead much less difficult.”
Richland County, North Dakota, currently includes much of the state’s 25th and 26th legislative districts. District 25 extends further north into the southern portion of Cass County, North Dakota. Much of western-most Richland County is part of District 26, which also includes Ransom, Sargent and Dickey counties.
Under the final maps approved by the 2021 interim redistricting committee and pending the legislature’s approval:
• District 25 would include all of Richland County and the southeastern portion of Sargent County.
• District 26 would be redistricted as much of Dunn and McKenzie counties, North Dakota.
• The present District 26 would be redistricted for District 24 (Barnes and Ransom counties, North Dakota) and District 28 (Logan, McIntosh, LaMoure and Dickey counties and most of Sargent County)
District 25 is currently served by interim Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Luick, R-N.D., Assistant House Minority Leader Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-N.D., and Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-N.D. District 26 is currently served by state Sen. Jason Heitkamp and state Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, all R-N.D.
In September, Skroch presented Ertelt’s proposed map. Among other things, it kept District 25’s portion of southern Cass County and kept District 26 adjacent to District 25.
“Redistricting occurs once every 10 years, and it’s in everyone’s best interest to get it right,” House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, Dem-NPL-District 44, stated previously. “We can’t do that without feedback from our tribal nations, county and city officials, and the members of the public who it most impacts.”
The North Dakota House and Senate appropriations committees met for much of October to review proposals for how the ARPA funding should be used and put together a bill with their recommendations, legislators stated. That bill will then be discussed and voted on by the full assembly during the upcoming special session.
“Our appropriators worked very hard to narrow down the $9 billion in proposals to get it under the nearly $1.1 billion available. The bill they put together will focus the dollars on much needed infrastructure, natural gas pipelines, workforce development, water projects, tourism, and economic development that will benefit citizens across the state,” said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, District 29.
Following approval, ARPA funds would be designated to the appropriate agencies for disbursement, the Pollert and Wardner stated.
All ARPA monies must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, putting the focus of the immediate spending on large construction projects that will need time to complete. Any dollars not used may be re-allocated during the 2023 regular legislative session.
In addition to the bills coming from the redistricting and appropriations committees, there were 26 delayed bills filed that will also be given consideration during the special session.
“We have a mix of topics in the delayed bills that were filed, including bills addressing vaccine mandates, income tax, and education policy. Those will all get a hearing and discussion,” Pollert said.
Columnist Rob Port, reminding readers that a legislative special session has a daily cost of approximately $100,000, warned leaders against “a never-ending, cost-spiraling circus.”
“The state constitution allows the Legislature to gavel in for up to 80 days every two-year cycle, and the lawmakers had four of those days left to use,” wrote Port, Minot, North Dakota. “They went with the other choice (of arranging with Burgum for a special session) … The problem is that it also eliminates the constitutional restraint on the length of this special session. That four-day time limit is gone now. This special session has no required end.”
Perrie Schafer, chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party responded Monday, Nov. 1 to the special session being announced.
“I want to thank Governor Burgum, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner for their outstanding work in coming together to address workforce needs, initiate the redistricting process in a fair way, and plan for one-time infrastructure investments and capital improvements without growing government," Schafer stated.
All hearings and floor sessions are public and anyone interested can find additional information at legis.nd.gov.
Daily News and News Monitor will follow the legislative special session beginning Monday, Nov. 8.
