A Colfax, North Dakota, man and a Fargo woman are facing misdemeanor-level charges after allegedly failing to report an October 2020 death in Richland County, North Dakota.
Kevin Stacy Lee, 57, and Becca Breann Phillips, 28, are scheduled to appear before Richland County District Court on Monday, April 5. Lee’s charges include one count of willful disturbance of a dead body, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of duty to report death, a class B misdemeanor. Phillips has been charged with one count of date to report death.
Based on an investigation of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lee allegedly willfully removed or otherwise disturbed a body which he knew died in a suspicious or unusual manner without the authorization of a coroner or law enforcement officer.
Richland County Dispatch was notified on Oct. 7, 2020 of an unattended death in rural Colfax, court documents state. Responders included Colfax First Responders and Ambulance Service Inc., which found a deceased male in a gray Chevy Blazer parked one mile south of County Road 4 on County Road 1, south of the city of Colfax.
The man was later identified as Shane Herseth. Herseth, 23, was from Drayton, North Dakota, Forum News Service reported. A Richland County deputy, documents continue, arrived and observed that Herseth had been dead for some time. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on October 7.
“Autopsy findings concluded that Mr. Herseth’s cause of death was due to ‘acute toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl,’” documents state.
Phillips later allegedly told a Richland County deputy that she and Herseth drove to Lee’s residence in Colfax in a Chevy Blazer. According to court documents, Phillips said she went inside Lee’s residence and Herseth remained in the Blazer, which was parked outside the residence.
“Ms. Phillips stated that when she awoke on the morning of October 6, (Lee) informed her that he thought Mr. Herseth was dead,” documents continue. “Ms. Phillips stated that she was surprised to learn that Mr. Herseth had overdosed on drugs because she did not know that Mr. Herseth had been using drugs that night.”
Phillips went out to the Blazer and confirmed Herseth’s death, documents continue. She allegedly stated that Lee told her he would move Herseth’s body and they wouldn’t have to call the cops.
Charges for the October 6 incident were filed Wednesday, March 17, Forum News Service reported.
Lee, according to court records, also faces 11 total felony and misdemeanor charges in Richland County. They include charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing drug paraphernalia and multiple charges of theft.
Phillips, according to court records, also faces five total felony and misdemeanor charges in Cass County, North Dakota. They include charges of burglary, theft and fleeing a peace officer.

Court records do not presently name an attorney for Lee for the October 6 incident. Phillips is listed as representing herself. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is the prosecutor in both cases. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Neither Lee nor Phillips are confined in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday, March 18.
