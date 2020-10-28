ND Measure 1 would affect state's higher education board

Editor's Note: This is the first in a two-article series. Next up: a look at North Dakota Constitutional Measure 2.
Should the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education go from eight individuals to 15? Should those 15 individuals serve six-year terms rather than the present four-year term? Should state employees and officials, including legislators, be prohibited from being board members?
Voters' decision on North Dakota Constitutional Measure 1 would answer all three questions. The measure is on the state ballot, to be voted on by Tuesday, Nov. 3, and would affect all 11 schools in the North Dakota University System, including North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
In addition to the above changes, Measure 1 would require the board to have a minimum of one meeting per year with the directors of all schools overseen by the board, according to Ballotpedia.
As well, any former employee of those schools would be prohibited from being a board member for two years after their employment has ended. Finally, the board's student member would still be appointed by the North Dakota governor and have a term lasting one year, but the nomination process would change.
"The student member of the board would be appointed by the governor from a list of names recommended by the executive board of the North Dakota Student Association," Ballotpedia stated. "The student member could not serve more than two consecutive terms."
If enacted, Measure 1 would take effect on June 30, 2021. Board members would still serve the remainder of their terms.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., is among the donors to the Dakota Leadership PAC, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
"Dakota Leadership PAC mailers say Measure 1 'is bad for North Dakota,' is 'Big Government in Disguise' and will 'Empower Far Away, Unelected Bureaucrats,'" the Tribune continued, before including comments from Gov. Burgum.
"The idea of just taking the existing model and doubling the size of the existing model, it doesn't really solve the problems that we identified during that yearlong study (completed in 2018)," Burgum said. "So I again would say if this doesn't solve the problem that we should be opposed to it, and we should go back to the drawing board and come up with a plan working together that could solve the problem."
Supporters of Measure 1 include North Dakota state Sen. Jim Roers, R-District 46. In a statement included at Ballotpedia, Roers said the measure provides two members representing each institution served by the state board.
"We feel that today the problem we have is that we have three major objectives in the board of higher education process and none of them are being well represented at that level and therefore that's why we need a new governing structure," Roers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.