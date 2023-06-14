ND National Guard being deployed to southern border

The U.S.-Mexico border as it looks from El Paso, Texas. Approximately 100 North Dakota National Guard members from the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company are being deployed for the Operation Lone Star security operation.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The North Dakota National Guard is now authorized to help Texas secure the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Doug Burgum’s office stated Tuesday, June 13.

The governor and current Republican presidential candidate signed an executive order declaring an emergency and authorizing the deployment. Burgum previously announced the planned deployment on June 1.



Tags