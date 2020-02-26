ND Poetry Out Loud winners announced

North Dakota Poetry Out Loud winners Justine Haka and Maria Kalb with North Dakota Council on the Arts Director Kim Konikow.

 

 Submitted

North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) is pleased to announce Maria Kalb of St. Mary’s Central High School, as the 2020 State Champion and first place winner of the North Dakota State Poetry Out Loud (POL) contest.

Kylie Howatt of Northern Cass High School received second place honors.

Placing third was Katy Meester of Valley City High School.

Maria Kalb will advance to the National Finals in Washington, D.C. from April 27-29, 2020, where a total of $50,000 in cash and school stipends will be awarded. This year’s North Dakota Poetry Out Loud State Finals competition took place on Monday, Feb. 24, at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck, North Dakota.

