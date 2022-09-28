Editor’s Note: Thursday, Sept. 29 marks 40 days until Nov. 8, 2022, Election Day throughout the United States. Richland County reporter Frank Stanko begins a series of articles looking at everything from what North Dakota legislators could face this January in Bismarck to what voters need to know before casting a ballot.

Could property taxes be reduced by 25% statewide in North Dakota? Two North Dakota Republican legislators say their proposal will be put forward as a bill during the 68th Legislative Assembly beginning in January 2023.



Tags

Load comments