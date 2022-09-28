Editor’s Note: Thursday, Sept. 29 marks 40 days until Nov. 8, 2022, Election Day throughout the United States. Richland County reporter Frank Stanko begins a series of articles looking at everything from what North Dakota legislators could face this January in Bismarck to what voters need to know before casting a ballot.
Could property taxes be reduced by 25% statewide in North Dakota? Two North Dakota Republican legislators say their proposal will be put forward as a bill during the 68th Legislative Assembly beginning in January 2023.
State Rep. Mike Nathe, R-District 30, and state Sen. Don Schaible, R-District 31, are proposing that North Dakota buy down mills from 60 mils to 30 mils by using the same mechanism as when the state redid the K-12 formula in 2013. This will result in lower property taxes, the legislators stated.
“The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340,235,447, with the Legacy Fund being the main funding source (thus requiring no new money),” according to a release by Nathe and Schaible. “The bill would only apply to the school funding portion of the property tax, not cities, counties, or parks.”
Under the Nathe-Schaible proposal, property valuations would be frozen for two years. The legislators said this would help “slow down any future increases that impact property taxes and would provide a boost for (North Dakota’s) business community at a time when the national economy is uncertain.”
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, a Democratic-Nonpartisan League member representing District 25, is endorsing the proposal.
“Property taxes are one of the biggest concerns I hear from constituents,” Mitskog said. “I believe this proposal is a step forward in helping address the issue that most North Dakotans are concerned about. I will support it and work with our rural schools to ensure that they are not harmed. This is a way to put our Legacy Fund dollars to good work.”
I want to vote in Richland County this year, what should I know?
Seven locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for in person voting on Election Day. They are:
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St. S, Colfax, North Dakota 58018
• Fairmount Community Center, 113 Main Ave, Fairmount, North Dakota 58030
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, North Dakota 58041
• Lidgerwood American Legion Hall, 23 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, North Dakota 58053
• Mooreton Community Center, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton, North Dakota 58061
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota 58075
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 306 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota 58081
“All qualified electors of Richland County are allowed to use any of the vote centers in Richland County on Election Day to cast a ballot for the 2022 general election,” states a flyer addressed to county residents.
I want to use an absentee ballot, how do I do that?
Voters can request an absentee ballot application by visiting vote.nd.gov and scrolling down to “Vote by Mail/Absentee” to get started. They can also call 701-642-7700 to request that an application be mailed to their address or make a request by visiting the Richland County Auditor’s Office, the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
Returning an absentee ballot is possible by either mailing the ballot to 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, North Dakota 58075, using the secure drop box outside the Richland County Courthouse or returning the ballot in person at the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
“Absentee ballots must be placed into the envelope provided, signed, and returned to the Richland County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022,” the flyer states.
