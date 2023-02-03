AMES, Iowa – (SCS) Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture, transportation, and storage project continues to advance through the regulatory process as the North Dakota Public Service Commission issued an order on Wednesday, Feb. 1 establishing hearing dates, the last of which is May 9, 2023.

“Summit Carbon Solutions along with our 33 ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel plant partners and 2,450 landowner supporters are pleased the North Dakota Public Service Commission set hearing dates for our project this spring,”company Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans said. “We look forward to continuing to advance this critical infrastructure project that will open new economic opportunities for North Dakota’s most critical industries – agriculture, energy, and ethanol – while at the same time generating tens of millions of dollars in new revenues for local communities across North Dakota and the Midwest.”



