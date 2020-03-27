ND, Richland, Wahpeton modifying June election practices

Richland County, North Dakota, is modifying its practices for the state’s upcoming primary election, scheduled for Tuesday, June 9.
With a 4-1 vote Thursday, March 26, the county board of commissioners approved voting by mail as the primary means of voting in June. By statute, Richland County is required to have one polling place open.
“The governor may issue an executive order exempting this statute,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
Hours after Hage’s comment, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced an executive order doing just that. The order waives the requirement that North Dakota counties have at least one physical polling location on the June election date if the county is also using mail-in ballots.
“Currently 33 counties are using mail-in ballots with one physical polling location,” Burgum said.
North Dakota residents will be receiving applications for mail-in ballots, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Thursday.
“We’re in the best position, with our laws and what Gov. Burgum has done, to ensure that elections in North Dakota will be well run,” Jaeger said.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth was the dissenting vote Thursday morning. Berseth reiterated his opposition to voting by mail as a primary voting method.
North Dakota’s primary election is for voters to determine candidates for the general election, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters in cities including Wahpeton will also elect their city and park officials.
The June ballot will include races statewide for U.S. representative, governor and lieutenant governor, state auditor, state treasurer, insurance commissioner, public service commissioner, superintendent of public instruction and justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Wahpeton voters will elect 1st Ward, 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward and 4th Ward council members, two at-large council members and two park board members.
With their motion, the Richland County commissioners set the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton as the lone polling place in June. However, the location might be changed. Hage suggested locations which would allow for greater social distancing, including the Blikre Activities Center on North Dakota State College of Science’s campus or any repurposed parking lot.
“We would be able to have voters stay in their cars and then hand them a ballot,” Hage said. “We would require that they can’t leave the lot with their ballot, as we’re required to keep the ballots secure.”
The county meeting was held with participants either at the Richland County Courthouse or participating telephonically. Commissioner Dan Thompson attended at the courthouse. Commissioners Sid Berg, Berseth, Tim Campbell and Rollie Ehlert attended by conference call.
Hage provided information about Richland County’s last elections, held in November 2018. Thirteen polling places served the county’s 15 precincts. Mail-in ballots, 1,615 total, accounted for less than 20 percent of the 7,389 total ballots cast. A majority of the county’s 73 election workers were elderly, including one 91-year-old employee.
“I have a real concern about these people, even if (COVID-19 restrictions) have cleared. We have new election equipment and we had planned on starting to train employees in April,” Hage said.
Richland County plans to keep the public informed about election changes, both in June and possibly November.
“We want to get the word out now,” Hage said.
Because social distancing is recommended while the coronavirus pandemic continues, Wahpeton has also modified its election procedures. Candidates’ petitions are due to the Wahpeton City Auditor by 4 p.m. Monday, April 6.
“Signatures may be collected electronically by emailing the completed petition or certificate of nomination to residents of the city or applicable ward to sign and email back to the candidate,” Wahpeton stated on its website.
There are varying guidelines for each potential city candidate:
• a 1st Ward candidate must have a petition with 28 signatures
• a 2nd Ward candidate must have a petition with 21 signatures
• a 3rd Ward candidate must have a petition with 22 signatures
• a 4th Ward candidate must have a petition with 29 signatures
• at-large candidates must have a petition with 76 signatures
• park board candidates must have a petition with 90 signatures
For more information, including term lengths and qualifications, visit www.wahpeton.com/cityelection.
As elections approach, look to Daily News for coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and nationwide.
