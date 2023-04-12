ND’s top Republicans cheer WOTUS injunction

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday, April 12. The injunction applies to the 24 states that have filed a lawsuit against the 2023 WOTUS rule and is pending the outcome of the lawsuit, Forum News Service reported. Affected states include North Dakota and South Dakota, but not Minnesota or Washington.

North Dakota is among 24 states where the expanded Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule is currently unable to be implemented.

