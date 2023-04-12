ND’s top Republicans cheer WOTUS injunction

North Dakota is among 24 states where the expanded Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule is currently unable to be implemented.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday, April 12. The injunction applies to the 24 states that have filed a
lawsuit against the 2023 WOTUS rule and is pending the outcome of the lawsuit, Forum News Service reported. Affected states include North Dakota and South Dakota, but not Minnesota.
“Today’s decision by Judge Hovland rightly blocks the Biden administration’s overreaching rule that would unlawfully extend federal jurisdiction to nearly every stream, pond and wetland in North Dakota,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Wednesday. “This rule would create confusion and restrict activities for farmers, ranchers and other landowners while driving up costs for consumers. North Dakota has some of the cleanest air and water in the nation because we responsibly develop our natural resources and properly exercise our state’s authority to protect our own waters from pollution.”
In its statement, the governor’s office recounted the recent legal history leading up to Wednesday’s injunction.
“The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and Army Corps of Engineers published the final WOTUS rule in the Federal Register on Jan. 18, repealing the definition of WOTUS that the Trump administration adopted in 2020 in its Navigable Waters Protection Rule,” the governor’s office stated.
North Dakota was one of 23 states that joined West Virginia in February in bringing the lawsuit against the EPA and Army Corps. The suit, which asks for the new WOTUS rule to be declared unlawful was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.
The U.S. Capitol’s three Republicans from North Dakota, Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, each issued their own statements after the injunction was issued.
“Beginning with President Obama, and furthered by President Biden, it is the environmentalist’s dream to regulate our water to the raindrop,” said Cramer, a member of the Senate Environmental and Public Works (EPW) Committee. “Once again, North Dakota is among the leaders in the fight to remind them such actions are illegal. Thanks to Attorney General Wrigley, our state is spared from federal mediocrity.”
Cramer’s office also recounted recent legislative activity.
“Two weeks ago, a bipartisan Senate and House of Representatives voted on a resolution to overturn the redefined WOTUS rule, only for the President to veto it,” Cramer’s office stated. “At two recent EPW hearings, Sen. Cramer questioned EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox and Administrator Michael Regan about the new WOTUS regulation. Specifically, he criticized the fact it puts the burden on local residents to prove their lands are not within federal jurisdiction.”
Hoeven, meanwhile, said the injunction is “a welcome relief from the ever-growing, burdensome regulations being pushed by the Biden administration.”
“This expanded WOTUS rule would impose higher costs on critical industries, including agriculture, energy and construction, leading to greater inflation throughout our economy. That’s the last thing our nation needs. We worked to introduce and pass a CRA (Congressional Review Act) through the Senate to block the WOTUS rule, and will continue working to provide regulatory relief and prevent President Biden from advancing his harmful and costly Green New Deal agenda. At the same time, we are hopeful that the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA will resolve the uncertainty created by this federal overreach, while protecting the rights of states to manage their lands and waters,” Hoeven said.
The injunction is “great news” for North Dakota agriculture producers preparing for planting season, according to Armstrong.
“The Biden administration’s WOTUS rule is a red tape disaster that does nothing to keep our water clean. I’m hopeful the court will ultimately throw it out,” Armstrong said.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, neither the EPA nor U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had not issued a statement on the injunction.