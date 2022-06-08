ND’s U.S. Senate primary showdown for incumbent, challengers

Friends certainly cannot let friends vote on autopilot, Riley Kuntz said to Daily News. The public is seeing what happens when off the cuff decisions are made on ballots.
Kuntz is one of two Republican U.S. Senate candidates appearing on North Dakota’s primary election ballot. He faces incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to receive endorsement from voters to advance in the race for a six-year term in national office.
“We’re looking at a career politician when a supermajority supports term limits,” Kuntz said about Hoeven. “It’s really disturbing, the lengths incumbents go to remain in office.”
North Dakota’s primary election, the precursor to November’s general election, will be held Tuesday, June 14. Other U.S. Senate candidates include Katrina Christensen and Michael J. Steele, both members of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League party.
“I believe it is time North Dakota had a senator who can set aside partisan bickering, and reach across the aisle to bring the resources and innovation we rightfully deserve,” Christiansen stated on her campaign website.
Steele, on his campaign website, said the task at hand is leveling North Dakota’s political playing field.
“Voter education and registration are primary objectives,” he wrote. “Breaking the generational voting pattern that has lasted since the Nixon administration is essential.”
Hoeven, meanwhile, promoted the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mineral Spacing Act on Wednesday, June 8. The act, Hoeven’s office stated, would include removing the BLM permitting requirement when less than half of the subsurface minerals within a drilling spacing unit are owned by the federal government.
“Currently, if there are any federal mineral rights in an oil and gas unit, a federal permit is required in addition to state permitting, resulting in significant delays and seriously limiting our ability to produce energy,” Hoeven said. “Our legislation would remove this requirement when the federal government has no surface ownership and only has a minority share of the mineral rights.”
Hoeven, Kuntz, Christiansen and Steele are four of the candidates for state of North Dakota and national races advancing in Tuesday’s primary. Also on the primary ballot are:
• Representative in Congress, two-year term: incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., faces Mark Haugen, Dem-NPL-N.D.
• North Dakota Secretary of State, four-year term: Michael Howe and Marvin Lepp each seek to be the Republicans’ candidate. Jeffrey Powell is the Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate.
• North Dakota Attorney General, four-year term: incumbent Drew Wrigley, R-N.D., faces Timothy Charles Lamb, Dem-NPL-N.D.
• North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, four-year term: incumbent Doug Goehring, R-N.D., faces Fintan Dooley, Dem-NPL-N.D.
• North Dakota Public Service Commissioner, six-year term: incumbent Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., faces Melanie Moniz, Dem-NPL-N.D.
• North Dakota Public Service Commissioner, the remaining four years of an unexpired six-year term: incumbent Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, R-N.D., faces Trygve Hammer, Dem-NPL-N.D.
• North Dakota Tax Commissioner, four-year term: incumbent Brian Kroshus, R-N.D. is in an uncontested race.
Nearly ever state or national race on North Dakota’s primary ballot has an incumbent, which may make things challenging for challengers.
“The name recognition is huge when it comes to polling,” Kuntz said. “I mean, (Hoeven’s) rich. He’s got $3 million. I face a larger, uphill battle.”
Kuntz stressed that he is not a “bought and paid for” politician.
“If I lose Tuesday, I’m out. I won’t continue to November,” he said.
Not actively seeking endorsements, Kuntz said he decided to run on or near the last day it was possible. He also has mixed feelings about the other Republicans representing North Dakota in Washington, D.C.
“Sen. (Kevin) Cramer’s okay,” Kuntz said. “We’re seeing with him some of the effects of being in office for so long. Rep. Armstrong, he’s another oil guy.”
