Greetings, citizens of District 26!
Cross-Over is coming and with that is the final stretch to the end of the legislative session. This is the time when all of the senate bills are voted to either die on the floor of the senate or to move to the house where they start all over again in a house subcommittee.
SB2208 is one of those bills that has caused quite a bit of heart ache this session as it deals with two entire sections of the NDCC regarding water drainage and assessments. I believe it will go to an interim study before crossover happens. SB2308 permits local school districts to post the 10 commandments at their school, a historical document that offends no religion, and to allow classrooms to say the Pledge of Allegiance. There is a provision that protects these entities from liability of “harm” if they choose to do so. SB2124, regarding the balance of power between the Executive Branch and the Legislative Branch passed the senate with a veto-proof majority and now goes to the house.
We are starting to vote on some of the smaller budgets on the senate side but be aware this is just the very beginning of the process and there is a way to go, yet. All of the budgets voted on here will go to the house for reconsideration and then at the end of session they all go into usually intense conference committees. I am very concerned that we are spending too much and am urging we find ways to reduce our budgets. I will not favor large amounts of bonding dollars going to urban areas unless we see some funding going to townships and rural needs.
Several rural Ag senators had a meeting with township officers this week and it was a productive start of a coalition to educate the legislature on the importance of township roads and promote funding for such. I will be voting yes on SB2215 as it is good for our schools providing a definitive and reasonable timeline for teacher organizations to negotiate with their local school boards.
My second bill introduced into the senate, SB2201 passed in the senate and is heading to the house to help bring Daylight Savings Time to our state, 365 days per year.
It is very humbling to be able to serve the people of District 26 and I feel blessed to be your voice. Please feel free to contact me with questions.
Sen. Jason Heitkamp
North Dakota District 26
701-640-4643
