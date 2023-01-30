“We’ll just let this percolate for a little bit before we take any action on it,” North Dakota state Sen. Diane Larson, R-District 30, said Monday, Jan. 30 about Senate Bill 2358.
Larson is chairman of the state Senate Judiciary Committee, whose members include Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. The committee concluded its activity Monday without a formal pass or do not pass recommendation on Senate Bill 2358.
The bill, as currently written, relates to the creation of a sports betting task force including the North Dakota House majority leader, Senate majority leader, governor and attorney general and the president of the United Tribes Gaming Association, or their designees.
“The task force shall develop a comprehensive statewide implementation plan for online sports betting and regulation,” Senate Bill 2358 states. “The task force shall prepare any proposed legislation necessary to implement online sports betting.”
Matters to be considered by the task force would include protecting North Dakota’s interests in online sports betting, consumer protection, the effects of online sports betting on youth and young adult gambling addiction and the implications of online sports betting on charitable gaming, tribal gaming and collegiate sports.
“The task force may not expend state funds on lobbying or campaigning in favor of or opposition to a constitutional amendment to authorize sports betting,” Senate Bill 2358 states. “If a constitutional amendment authorizing sports betting is approved by the voters, the task force shall (report to) the 69th legislative assembly.”
North Dakota’s 69th Legislative Assembly would be held in 2025. If Senate Bill 2358 passes, it would be effective through Dec. 31, 2024. The bill’s sponsors are state Sen. Scott Meyer, R-District 18, Sen. Kyle Davison, R-District 41, Sen. Dale Patten, R-District 26, Rep. Jason Dockter, R-District 7, and Rep. Greg Stemen, R-District 27.
Topics discussed Monday included if online sports betting is inevitable, if the Legislature would be making an implied endorsement of a topic that may be on the 2024 ballot and in one case, feelings on gambling itself.
“Ultimately, my concern for this one is are we getting the proverbial cart before the horse on this, without wanting to be left in a position where we’re scrambling,” said state Sen. Jonathan Sickler, R-District 17.
Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-District 19, said she had similar questions.
“It seems to me like we’re doing something brand new, we’re doing something in anticipation of a possible maybe, thing that might pass the Senate and may be passed by the people,” Myrdal said.
Myrdal also said she hoped people would not vote to advance online sports betting, saying it was part of her stand on gambling.
“In relations to the testimony that we heard online, ‘Well, it’s the black markets, we gotta regulate it.’ We keep doing that with everything. Next thing is gonna be prostitution. We do it with everything. ‘Well, so much bad is happening, but if the government takes it over and regulates it, it’s all good.’ No, it’s not all good,” she said.
Myrdal said she understood the wisdom of being ready in the event of a possible voter-approved advancement in 2024 of online sports betting. She also said the task force matter would not be difficult to take up in 2025.