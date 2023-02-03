ND Senate fentanyl bill amended, to be heard Monday

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount of fentanyl seen is enough to cause a fatality. A North Dakota bill related to a special penalty for death or injury through distribution of illegal drugs, as well as fentanyl reporting, will be heard Monday.

 Courtesy DEA

Relating to a special penalty for death or injury through distribution of illegal drugs, as well as fentanyl reporting, North Dakota Senate Bill 2248 is scheduled to receive a 10:30 hearing Monday, Feb. 6.

The bill will be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee — Government Operations Division. On Monday, Jan. 30, it was heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The next day, upon SB 2248’s amendment, the judiciary committee unanimously gave a do pass recommendation.



