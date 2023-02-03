ND Senate fentanyl bill amended, to be heard Monday

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount of fentanyl seen is enough to cause a fatality. A North Dakota bill related to a special penalty for death or injury through distribution of illegal drugs, as well as fentanyl reporting, will be heard Monday.
Relating to a special penalty for death or injury through distribution of illegal drugs, as well as fentanyl reporting, North Dakota Senate Bill 2248 is scheduled to receive a 10:30 hearing Monday, Feb. 6.
The bill will be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee — Government Operations Division. On Monday, Jan. 30, it was heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The next day, upon SB 2248’s amendment, the judiciary committee unanimously gave a do pass recommendation.
“An individual is guilty of causing death or injury by distributing a controlled substance if the individual willfully supplies another to deliver a controlled substance to an individual who consumes the controlled substance and that individual dies or is injured from overdosing after consuming a portion of the controlled substance. A violation of this section is a class A felony,” SB 2248 states.
Under the bill, individuals may not be convicted in more than one county for the death or injury of someone who overdosed on a controlled substance. Injury or death by an overdose may be proven by direct or circumstantial evidence.
“Annually, a law enforcement agency and a health care provider shall provide to the attorney general a completed case report form for every death the agency or the provider encounters which is caused by, suspected to have been caused by, or is related to fentanyl consumption. The data and report compiled under this section are open records,” SB 2248 also states.
The bill has five sponsors: state Sens. David Hogue, R-District 38, Diane Larson, R-District 30, and Larry Luick, R-District 25, and state Reps. Lawrence R. Klemin, R-District 47, and Scott Louser, R-District 5. Larson and Luick are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with her serving as its chair. Klemin is chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Travis Finck, executive director of the North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents, testified Jan. 30 against SB 2248. He cited concerns including the “(significant hampering) of the investigation powers of law enforcement.”
When first presented, SB 2248 included the prohibition of plea agreements for defendants in fentanyl cases, as well as the placement of a minimum sentence of one year imprisonment and the prohibition of deferred imposition of sentences. These conditions are not in the amended version.
“Law enforcement often uses low level possession with intent and low level dealers to serve as confidential informants to get to bigger fish,” Finck said. “Additionally, defense attorneys often advise their clients of these possibilities. However, if the client can no longer receive a deferred sentence, the allure of providing state evidence is weakened.”
Monday’s hearing will be broadcast live and available for further viewing at ndlegis.gov.